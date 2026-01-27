8 tips for a successful cloud ERP project plan in the cloud

As a project leader, addressing potential cloud ERP implementation challenges upfront is critical.

Potential issues begin at project inception and continue through to the finish. Missing a step or delaying an important decision can have grave consequences for the project timeline, the cost and the overall viability of the implementation project.

While the core phases of ERP projects haven't changed, cloud delivery means teams need to plan not just for go-live, but for ongoing updates, ownership and optimization after launch.

Here are eight ERP project planning tips to help teams avoid common problems.

Form the right team

Creating the right cloud ERP implementation team helps guarantee the cloud ERP implementation is a success.

Proper representation from groups within and outside the organization will ensure you have diverse perspectives and don't miss important requirements.

You will also want to know that the people assigned to the cloud ERP implementation project have the time to dedicate to the project. For example, if people are already working full-time doing their regular jobs, expecting them to make the necessary contributions to your ERP implementation might not be realistic. As a result, the project will suffer.

For cloud-based ERP projects, this often means accounting for ongoing ownership after go-live, not just implementation roles.

ERP projects still follow familiar phases, but cloud delivery changes how teams plan for ownership, updates, and optimization after go-live.

Create accountability

Assigning roles is critical to creating accountability for particular outcomes, which, in turn, is critical to success. One way to maintain accountability throughout the duration of the project is to have a project plan with the name of the person accountable next to each item. This ensures each team member knows what they are responsible for completing and facilitates quick updates during team meetings.

Also, you should consider how various team members will report new challenges and how the team will efficiently address them.

Manage risk

Project risks will always be present. How you manage them can have a significant affect on your project. To track the project's risks, you will want to develop a risk management log early in the project and review it regularly. Engage the project team to identify and resolve risks. Keep in mind that some risks might require the support of senior management, and others could be complex and difficult to resolve quickly. In cloud ERP projects, risks often extend beyond technical delivery to areas such as data residency, vendor update cycles and integration dependencies.

Missing a step or delaying an important decision can have grave consequences for the project timeline, the cost and the overall viability of the implementation project.

Stay focused

As you run into project challenges or new employees are hired into the organization, some people might want to revisit the project as a whole or just key decisions. For example, there could be questions about why the buying team chose one vendor over another. While there might be valid reasons to revisit some key decisions, try to avoid going down this path unless absolutely necessary. It can severely affect the project schedule or even derail it altogether. You'll likely miss an opportunity to address a business need.

Understand how to optimize the system

Every ERP system has benefits and drawbacks. Each ERP buying team must prioritize the most important features for that organization.

That means you'll need to decide how to resolve the limitations of your preferred ERP system. You might decide to accept the limited functionality in a specific area or approach another vendor that offers an application to fill the gap.

If you decide to approach another vendor, consider those that have a relationship with your chosen ERP vendor. Their application integration is likely better than what exists between vendors without a relationship.

In cloud environments, teams should also factor in how regular vendor updates could change functionality over time, reducing or reshaping the need for custom solutions.

Address data migration issues

Shortly after the project kickoff, you'll need to consider data migration issues.

Depending on your current systems, the time you've used them, and the requirements of the new ERP application, data migration can be a complex and time-consuming undertaking. You will want to develop a strategy early and assign resources to this important task. If you don't do data migration correctly, you could have inaccurate or incomplete data in your new ERP application. And trying to fix the data after you've migrated it is much more difficult and time-consuming than doing it right the first time.

Data quality issues discovered after migration can be harder to correct in cloud ERP systems, where analytics and integrations often rely on shared data models.

Address data sharing

You'll want to plan early on how the new ERP application will share and receive data from other organization applications.

Depending on the applications, you might be able to use APIs to pass data from one application to the next so they transfer data in near real time. If real time data transfers are not required or possible, you might be able to use a Secure File Transfer Protocol server and data file.

Teams should also consider how integration tools, middleware or vendor-provided connectors fit into their long-term architecture, especially as cloud ERP ecosystems evolve.

Don't forget change management

One of the most overlooked components of a successful cloud ERP implementation is change management. Many ERP implementations face resistance from users who are uncertain about how the change will affect their day-to-day work. If you don't address change management early, resistance can grow and seriously derail cloud ERP rollout success. To address the possible opposition, consider the following components of change management.

Readiness assessment. Determine whether employees are looking forward to a change in ERP applications or if they enjoy using their current application. If people do not like the current application, they are more likely to welcome a new ERP. However, don't underestimate the resistance some users will have when it comes to change, even if they don't like the ERP application they are currently using.

Communication plan. Develop a communication plan that includes multiple channels, including an FAQ update throughout implementation and after go-live. Sharing information about the need and goals for the project on a regular basis will help users accept the change. Create a compelling story that makes them more likely to embrace the new system.

Subject matter experts. Identify subject matter experts and project champions throughout your organization who believe in the new cloud ERP system. Have them share positive information with users in their respective areas. Having influencers within your organization support your ERP implementation will help sway some users who are on the fence.

Training. User training ahead of and after go-live is important to getting users into the system and using it correctly. To ensure the system is capturing data correctly, consider running regular data audits after go-live so you can address issues early and update training materials and share them with users.

Application adoption. Disable applications you're replacing to ensure users don't continue to use them, rather than using the new ERP application. Also, you will want to ensure employees create spreadsheets to track information outside your ERP application.

ERP projects succeed or fail long before systems go live. While cloud delivery changes how ERP systems are deployed and updated, the fundamentals of planning, ownership and accountability still matter most.

Teams that align those fundamentals with cloud realities -- including ongoing updates, shared ownership, and evolving integrations -- are better positioned to avoid disruption and get long-term value from their ERP investments.

Editor's note: This article was updated in January 2026 to improve clarity, flow and the overall reader experience.

Eric St-Jean is an independent consultant with a particular focus on HR technology, project management and Microsoft Excel training and automation. He writes about numerous business and technology areas.