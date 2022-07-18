Big bang vs. phased ERP implementation: Which is best?

Planning for an ERP implementation is often difficult, and selecting the right implementation approach is an important part of that process. Project leaders must carefully evaluate potential approaches to help ensure project success.

Two potential approaches are the big bang approach and the phased approach. Each comes with pros and cons, so leaders must consider organizational needs, the project budget, the timeline and required resources. They should also consult the project team, the vendor, the implementation partner and key stakeholders.

Here's more about the big bang approach vs. the phased approach and the pros and cons of each.

The big bang approach Pursuing the big bang approach can result in major rewards, but doing so is risky. The pros When a project team follows the big bang approach, the team configures the entire ERP system before go-live. The goal is to implement the entire ERP system and any supporting applications all at once, including migrating data and sunsetting the old systems right after go-live. The major benefit of this approach is that the project team completes the process in one phase, so employees can start using all the new functionality immediately. With the big bang approach, the project team doesn't have to integrate old systems. Ideally, the team will only need to provide post go-live support as employees start using the new system and potentially discover issues. The cons However, the cons of a big bang ERP implementation are significant. Pursuing the big bang approach results in a project with very large scope, which increases the risk for cost, timeline and resources. With the big bang approach, employees must wait until the entire implementation is complete to use the new ERP system, so they can't give feedback about the system that could potentially help the project team. If the project team discovers significant issues during a big bang implementation, the team may have to pivot and move to a phased approach. If this is the case, they would have to redo many planning exercises, including determining new timelines, budgets and resource requirements. These unexpected planning activities will also negatively affect the project timeline because team members will have less time for implementation work.