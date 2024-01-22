Understand cloud ERP project team duties

Successfully implementing a new ERP system requires a dedicated team that possesses the necessary skill set to carry out the project. Assembling that group can be a challenging task.

In addition to company employees, the ERP implementation team will likely include individuals from outside the organization, such as an implementation partner, consultants or temporary workers. Company employees who provide input on training or test the new ERP system might come on board later if needed.

The project team is also responsible for working within the following constraints of the project:

The implementation team has overall responsibility to deliver a functioning ERP system that meets predefined requirements to the company. This entails many steps and constraints that the team must contend with.

Key members of an ERP implementation team

While some team members might play more than one role, there are particular jobs that every ERP project team should fill. Here is a list of those key roles and their duties.

Executive sponsor

The project's executive sponsor works on corporate-level items, including securing buy-in from other organizational leaders. The sponsor is a potential escalation point when serious issues arise and can help free up funds if needed. The executive sponsor might also share insight on other company initiatives that could affect ERP planning.

Project leader/owner

The project leader/owner is responsible for the project and will make most of the key decisions with input from other team members. The leader/owner is also typically responsible for building the project team, developing and getting the budget approved, working with the ERP vendor on high-level items and making tough choices when needed. Project leaders are usually senior members of the organization.

Project manager

The project manager is responsible for building a project plan and tracking tasks to ensure they are completed on schedule. Depending on project size and number of implementation partners, multiple project managers might work on an ERP implementation at once. For example, one might take charge of internal resources while another oversees the implementation partner's resources. Very large projects might include a senior project manager who's responsible for the overall project, with more junior project managers managing sub-projects.

Implementation partner

Often, an external party such as the vendor who sold the ERP software license or an implementation specialist assists with the implementation. Typically, the best implementation partner has done multiple ERP implementation projects of the software. Partners usually work with the group to ensure the requirements are clear and then configure the system. The implementation partner might also participate in executive meetings related to the project, document configuration decisions, help with testing and run meetings.

Subject matter experts

These team members often play a key role throughout the project. They help define the requirements, test the new system once the IT team configures it and help develop the training material. Subject matter experts (SMEs) will likely come from multiple business units.

IT

The IT team leads an ERP system implementation. It plays a key role in defining requirements and managing the project and likely appoints the project manager, in addition to ensuring the ERP software integrates with other organizational systems. IT is responsible for security and confirms that the ERP vendor's software is secure, a process that starts before the organization agrees to and signs the contract.

Test team

Throughout the project, the team tests the ERP system to ensure it meets employee needs and that the technology team implements it according to requirements. SMEs are usually part of the test team, but other employees should be included as well. They can help broaden testing coverage because ERP implementation team members might inadvertently skip testing parts of the system that are familiar to them.

Communications

The communications team member is invaluable in supporting successful change management. They help craft company-wide messages to employees that explain the need for the new ERP system, how it will affect employees and why it's important for the organization. Other members of the project team are likely to overlook or skimp on communicating with employees on a regular basis, which can negatively affect the system rollout.

Training

Training employees, and possibly third parties, on the new ERP system is key to ensuring employees use the system properly, people are comfortable with their new processes and productivity does not drop significantly during the transition. The person in charge of training also develops the training material for new employees.

Data migration lead

Every ERP implementation needs a data migration lead because data migration can significantly affect the rollout. If the technology team does not convert important information or does not convert it correctly, employees will have to continue referencing the old ERP system until the data is fixed. Incorrect data in the system can also negatively affect suppliers and customers.

Consultants

Consultants bring project experience that might be missing in-house. They can help develop requirements, evaluate ERP systems and assist with testing the new ERP system, among other tasks.

Change manager

Large ERP projects might have a dedicated change manager. This person is responsible for not only developing a change management strategy and plan, but working with project team members and company leaders to help facilitate a successful change from an old to a new system.