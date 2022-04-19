Why companies should make ERP security a top priority

Your ERP is a treasure chest filled with valuable data -- and hackers may be planning a cyber attack right now. That's why your IT and infosec teams need to understand ERP security issues and best practices.

An ERP system is likely to contain both the company's intellectual property and employee and customer personally identifiable information, and it's critical to keep this data safe. But it's not easy.

The typical ERP environment is a soft target. It includes multiple components, including network hosts, web components, databases, thick clients and mobile apps. These complexities keep IT and information security (infosec) professionals on their toes year-round.

ERP security issues The computers and software associated with your ERP system are vulnerable to common security exploits, which can create serious challenges if you don't address them. Whether your system is on premises or in the cloud, you need to check for common ERP security issues. Here are six common issues: missing software patches at the OS, application and database levels that can facilitate remote control, malware infections or DoS attacks; system authentication mechanism flaws; SQL injection caused by a lack of input filtering; poor user management or privilege escalation vulnerabilities that cause access control gaps; data backup weaknesses that leave systems vulnerable to ransomware infections; and poor visibility across the network that limits security incident management and response. The size of the organization or the industry doesn't matter -- these vulnerabilities affect all organizations.

ERP security often overlooked Internal or external audit teams typically govern ERP systems. Security oversight often stops there, but it's not enough to ensure reasonable ERP security. As with any controls audit-type approach to information risk management, ERP security is often lacking in terms of technical vulnerability and penetration testing. This oversight can lead to the very security incidents that the core IT controls are trying to prevent. It's also common to see ERP systems not specifically included in the organization's overall incident response and business continuity plans. Your organization's top leaders should understand that ERP security is a mission-critical priority, not just an IT-centric function. They should create metrics and make decisions about ERP security as part of a cross-functional group that includes the IT, security, operations, finance and legal departments.