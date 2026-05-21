Dell exec: Balance safety and speed with agentic AI ethics

Trailblazers can view stringent ethical and governance frameworks as barriers to innovation that block timely competitive advantage. At this year's Dell Technologies World conference, one executive demonstrated how these efforts can find balance.

John Roese, global chief technology officer and chief AI officer at Dell, set the record straight on AI agents, explained the nuances his company has discovered in different kinds of AI agents and proposed an ethical and governance framework that fosters competitive advantage.

Businesses rely on agentic AI ethics and governance to ensure organizational security and stability. Understanding how to balance structure with innovation can provide businesses with secure, streamlined workflows where agents take the lead.

What enterprise AI agents actually are Roese began his talk emphasizing one of the simplest truths about agentic AI: AI agents aren't chatbots. This is a common misunderstanding that, in Roese's view, can undermine an organization's strategic planning. "[Agentic AI] is a technology that is focused on the digitization of work," he said in the conference session "Agentic AI: Unlocking the Power of Purposeful Intelligence." "It is autonomous, it can reason, it can use tools, it can have memory, it can have specialized knowledge, it can interact with other agents. Do any of those things sound like a chatbot?" Businesses can only begin to understand the human and organizational dynamics of agentic AI, he continued, if they first understand the difference between productivity tools with autonomous entities capable of reason that can do work. Agentic AI can shift many organizational norms: it can optimize workflows, shift human and agent roles within the organization, and require new security and ethical considerations. Further, businesses need to understand the nuances between agent types to achieve optimal results and measurable ROI. Roese shared the following framework for categorizing the operational functions of AI agents: Low autonomy, simple work: Simple productivity tools.

Simple productivity tools. High autonomy, simple work: Can complete simple tasks with almost no human involvement.

Can complete simple tasks with almost no human involvement. Hygiene agents: Autonomous entities that can fulfill objectives and use many tools.

Autonomous entities that can fulfill objectives and use many tools. Coordination agents: Complete complex tasks without much autonomy (for example, monitor complex workflows). "It gave us some guardrails to correlate this technology to the thing that it was doing," he said. These guardrails enable businesses to see results faster by requiring them to be deliberate about the agents they deploy, their scope and the intentions they have for them. Deploying the right agent for a specific task ensures efficacy, saving time and money while producing results quickly. Faster time-to-market and the knowledge to effectively command AI tools will be the key differentiators for businesses going forward, according to Roese. Now that anyone with any level of technical experience can copy or generate software code with an open-source AI tool, products won't set organizations apart. "The only real sustainable source of differentiation from a product and technology perspective in the software world is the speed in which you can execute," he said. "The intellectual capability to know what to do is super important, and that's a huge asset, but if it's not coupled with a highly agile, fast-moving ability to take your idea into conception, you will largely lose." But speed without guardrails could lead to disaster. Almost paradoxically, it's because of standardized ethical and governance frameworks that companies like Dell and IBM can continue to innovate with the agility they need to stay competitive.