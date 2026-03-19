Does your organization need an AI ethics committee?

In an AI-driven enterprise, there's no such thing as a small mistake. When automated systems influence decisions across a business, even minor errors or biases can escalate into issues with financial, legal or reputational consequences.

Recognizing these risks, regulators have intensified scrutiny of automated decision-making. Frameworks such as the EU AI Act, along with guidance from U.S. agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and NIST, signal rising expectations for governance and accountability. Many businesses are responding by establishing AI ethics committees or oversight boards to review their AI initiatives. These bodies serve as checkpoints that enforce accountability, integrate ethical considerations into decisions and provide a framework for managing AI from development through deployment.

But these groups also raise an important question: Is a standalone ethics committee the most effective way to oversee AI? The answer varies depending on an organization's industry, the types of AI applications it uses and risk exposure.

Who needs an AI ethics committee? If an AI committee can't influence or stop deployment, it's ethics theater. Zahra TimsahCofounder and CEO, I-Gentic AI Not every business requires a standalone committee. High-risk AI deployments should be subject to oversight and accountability, regardless of the governance structure. In highly regulated industries, these bodies are increasingly embedded into broader risk management frameworks and often hold real decision-making authority. However, in other organizations, they can be symbolic, signaling responsibility without the power to influence day-to-day decisions. "If an AI committee can't influence or stop deployment, it's ethics theater," said Zahra Timsah, cofounder and CEO of I-Gentic AI, an AI governance execution platform for regulated enterprises. I-Gentic AI operates a formal AI oversight council with documented authority and escalation paths that are designed to avoid becoming symbolic, she said. According to an Ernst & Young analysis, the number of S&P 500 companies that have a designated committee with AI oversight responsibilities more than tripled in 2025. This highlights the growing board-level attention to AI risk and structured governance. However, for organizations with lower or contained AI risk, such as those using AI for internal reporting, small-scale automation or noncustomer-facing processes, a formal committee isn't always needed, and an existing team can handle oversight. What matters is having structured oversight wherever AI decisions involve heightened risk, said Catherine Dawson, chief legal officer and general counsel at 8am, a business software company that provides integrated workflow, payments and management tools for professional services firms. In practice, the need for formal oversight is a function of risk exposure more than organization size. Any business deploying high-impact AI that affects patients, consumers, credit, employment, identity or safety requires formal governance, Timsah said. "Scale matters less than risk exposure and blast radius," she added. This focus on risk helps explain why formal committees are most common in highly regulated sectors, such as healthcare, financial services, insurance and government, where regulatory exposure and real-world stakes are significant. Not every organization needs a standalone AI committee. How to govern is less important than what needs to be governed. Brandon SammutChief people and AI transformation officer, Zapier BlackLine, a cloud-based finance and accounting software company, established an AI governance council as part of its broader AI-first strategy to ensure governance and controls are embedded early, said chief information security officer Jill Knesek. Businesses providing AI-enabled products and services should consider board-level visibility and expertise as part of their governance model, she added. By contrast, midmarket and smaller organizations often take a different approach, distributing AI oversight across existing risk, legal and compliance teams rather than centralizing it in a separate committee. Zapier, a platform for workflow and business process automation, opted not to create a standalone ethics committee, said Brandon Sammut, chief people and AI transformation officer. Instead, it embedded governance into leadership, IT, legal and talent development functions. "Not every organization needs a standalone AI committee," Sammut said. "How to govern is less important than what needs to be governed." For businesses that don't require a formal committee, there are several alternatives. AI ethics responsibilities can be assigned to existing risk, compliance or legal teams. Businesses can also create an AI governance or risk council. Another option is embedding oversight within a broader companywide ethics framework. These approaches offer accountability while avoiding the administrative overhead, cost and potential delays of a separate committee. Although governance models vary across businesses, the common denominator is clear: Any AI system that influences customer decisions, financial outcomes or large-scale hiring requires a defined and formal review process. This can be through a dedicated committee or integrated oversight. Organizations often misstep by assuming a committee is always required rather than evaluating which governance model best aligns with their risk profile and operational realities.

What AI ethics committees do For organizations that establish a committee, understanding its responsibilities and authority is key to effective oversight. AI ethics committees exist to ensure that AI deployments align with business values, legal requirements and customer trust. As cross-functional oversight bodies, they review high-risk deployments, interpret organizational principles for responsible AI and serve as an escalation point for ethical or regulatory concerns. "The mandate is clear," said I-Gentic AI's Timsah. "AI ethics committees define guardrails, approve or reject high-risk deployments, require documented risk assessments, escalate trade-offs and assign accountable owners." Not all committees carry the same authority, though. Some operate primarily as advisory groups, providing guidance and recommendations without the power to block or delay a deployment. Others have explicit decision-making power to pause or halt projects at the design or procurement stage if they raise ethical, legal or reputational risks. These differences in authority and transparency often determine a committee's real influence within the business. For example, BlackLine's AI governance committee has final say on ethical or risk-related issues and can delay, require modifications to or halt deployments. "We aren't necessarily risk-averse, but we are risk-wise," BlackLine's Knesek said, emphasizing that customer trust takes priority over speed to market. Committees are only effective if they have real authority. As 8am's Dawson put it, "Oversight must include clear decision-making authority. Without this, oversight can't become actionable."

Who should be on the committee? AI ethics committees rely on broad, cross-functional participation. Because AI systems affect nearly every part of a business, oversight can't be limited to one department. Effective committees typically bring together the following people and groups: Legal and compliance leaders to interpret regulatory requirements.

Data science and engineering experts to clarify model development and deployment.

Security teams to evaluate technical risks.

Product and business leaders to assess commercial effect.

HR; diversity, equity and inclusion; and customer advocacy representatives to identify potential bias, workforce effects and risks to user trust. BlackLine's committee reflects a cross-functional model, bringing together representatives from AI strategy, product, legal, privacy, IT, information security and technology to enable governance across a range of AI topics, Knesek said. While cross-functional representation is essential, committees also need technical depth and decision-making power to be effective. Without technical depth or business authority, a committee risks becoming symbolic, Timsah said. Ideally, it includes legal, compliance, security, technical architecture, domain experts and an executive sponsor, she said. Zapier's Sammut echoed that view, noting that effective oversight must extend beyond advisory roles. "Our AI transformation work spans leadership, people operations, legal, IT, security, engineering and the functional teams building and using AI daily," he said. To ensure these perspectives translate into meaningful governance, committees need strong leadership and sustained executive backing. Many organizations appoint a chief AI ethics officer or similar senior role to centralize strategy, coordinate reviews, establish standards and integrate ethical considerations throughout the AI development lifecycle. But structure alone isn't enough. Without C-suite or board backing, committees can lack the authority to enforce controls or pause risky deployments, making their oversight symbolic rather than substantive. "Governance without executive sponsorship becomes advisory at best," Sammut said.

How to build an effective AI committee Once membership and executive backing are secured, the next step is to build an effective committee. This requires operational discipline, clear authority and integration into the organization's culture. The following are seven key steps in the committee building process: 1. Start with a formal charter and defined scope. A strong oversight body needs a documented mandate defining its authority, escalation rights, risk tiers and the power to delay, modify or halt high-risk deployments. Without a clear charter, responsibilities can become ambiguous, making it difficult to establish clear ownership and accountability. 2. Embed transparent documentation and traceability. All decisions, including approvals, rejections and required modifications to an AI deployment, should be recorded with rationale, risk classification, mitigation steps and assigned owners. Centralized records strengthen accountability, support audits and reduce the risk of shadow AI. 3. Communicate decisions clearly across the organization. Governance works only if employees understand its effect. Committees should explain what was decided, why and what actions are required, using accessible channels and clear escalation paths. Guidelines should be transparent and simple, Sammut said, because if they exist only in a policy document, they won't influence day-to-day work. 4. Involve the committee early in the AI lifecycle. Oversight is most effective when integrated at the design stage, enabling teams to address use cases, data, bias and security before deployment. Governance must begin at the design stage, not after an issue arises, Timsah said. 5. Invest in ongoing training. Committee members and AI teams should regularly update their knowledge on regulations, responsible AI use, escalation paths, risks and policies. According to Dawson, 8am's 2026 report on the legal industry found that 54% of the more than 1,300 legal professionals surveyed said their firms provided no training on responsible AI use and had no plans to do so. Training ensures employees can apply guidelines effectively, not just follow them on paper. 6. Incorporate external perspective and reviews. Independent audits, advisory input from external experts and periodic third-party assessments can identify blind spots and reinforce credibility. External viewpoints are valuable in high-stakes deployments where business incentives or familiarity bias could influence internal teams. 7. Measure effectiveness and adaptation. Committees should track indicators such as the percentage of AI systems reviewed before deployment, remediation actions completed and early-escalation rates. Regular self-assessments also keep oversight aligned with evolving AI and regulations.

Measuring an AI committee's success Creating an AI ethics committee is one part of the oversight process. However, businesses must also evaluate whether they're effectively reducing risk or merely formalizing processes. Quantitative indicators can provide early signals of whether the committee is functioning effectively in practice. These indicators gauge how well governance is working in practice, in areas such as evaluating AI systems prior to release, addressing identified issues and maintaining consistent model documentation. Success is reflected in demonstrable control over the AI lifecycle and fewer incidents, supported by clear, traceable documentation, Timsah said. Audit readiness and traceable decision-making records are strong indicators that governance is operational rather than symbolic, she added. Tracking early warning signals, such as issues identified before deployment, can be even more valuable than only measuring problems after they occur. Committees should track how frequently issues are identified before deployment, Sammut said, because a rise in early-stage escalations signals that teams trust the process and feel empowered to raise concerns. Qualitative measures are also important, capturing how governance influences behavior, culture and decision-making beyond what metrics alone can show. Effectiveness isn't always quantifiable and requires ongoing review, Dawson said. Regular spot checks, periodic reviews of deployed systems and continued monitoring ensure governance and AI transparency remain embedded in day-to-day workflows rather than treated as a one-time approval gate, she said. Governance must clearly define who can approve, modify or escalate AI-related decisions. Catherine DawsonChief legal officer and general counsel, 8am The clearest proof of a committee's effectiveness comes from real-world interventions. For example, I-Gentic AI's council has delayed deployments when documentation was insufficient and required additional bias and privacy testing before release, Timsah said. In some cases, the scope was reduced or human oversight was added, showing that governance influenced outcomes before harm occurred, she explained. The success of an AI ethics committee is demonstrated when oversight prevents problems before they become public and enables responsible deployment without unnecessary friction.

Common challenges AI ethics committees face Even well-structured committees with measurable benchmarks face pressures that can undermine their effectiveness. A major challenge is having oversight without real authority. Committees that exist in name only are often unable to guide AI deployments or halt projects that pose ethical, legal or reputational risks. Unclear accountability is another major challenge. Without a clear owner of AI risk, issues fall through the cracks, Dawson warned. "Governance must clearly define who can approve, modify or escalate AI-related decisions," she said. Internal dynamics and culture also affect committee effectiveness. Incentives tied only to speed, siloed teams and resistance to oversight can weaken influence. Employees must feel safe raising concerns about AI errors or unintended outcomes, Sammut said, or committees will only learn of problems after damage occurs. Even with broad representation, committees risk becoming echo chambers if participants focus solely on efficiency or business objectives. Documentation and transparency are essential. Formal charters, documented review processes and centralized decision records help ensure accountability. At 8am, Dawson said, governance decisions are stored in a central intranet accessible to all employees, reducing the risk of shadow AI and confusion over approvals. Finally, cultural perception can undermine oversight. If governance is viewed as a box-checking exercise rather than a strategic enabler, committees lose credibility. Embedding transparent documentation, escalation paths and traceable decisions ensures accountability is tangible rather than symbolic.