In tech news this week Anthropic announced its bid to go public, Amazon scaled back its internal AI efforts, hackers exploited Meta’s AI chatbot, Nvidia unveiled a ‘superchip’ and OpenAI faced more scrutiny with a lawsuit from the state of Florida.

Here's what you need to know from the week starting June 1, plus the latest updates in IPOs and executive leadership.

Anthropic goes public with IPO Anthropic announced on June 1 that it has filed paperwork for an initial public offering. In a statement, the company wrote that "this gives us the option to go public after the SEC completes its review. The proposed initial public offering will depend on market conditions and other factors." The move positions Anthropic to potentially become one of the first major frontier AI labs to reach public markets, beating competitors like OpenAI. The filing could intensify competition among the leading AI companies. If Anthropic successfully reaches the public markets first, it could gain a powerful advantage in financing future investments required for next-generation models. For tech leaders, this is about more than another AI IPO. Anthropic's move signals the evolution of the AI industry, shifting from vendor experimentation to the accountability of public markets.

Amazon backpedals on AI usage For the last few years, businesses around the world -- including major technology companies -- have encouraged and pushed employees to integrate AI into as many workflows as possible in order to boost productivity and demonstrate value. This week, Amazon appears to have stepped back from this view, with senior leaders reportedly asking employees to stop using AI "just for the sake of using AI." This backpedaling started with Amazon shutting down an internal leaderboard that tracked employees' AI usage. Amazon is not the only company to take a step away from tokenmaxxing, as Meta also removed its own internal AI leaderboard. The broader lesson for executives is that AI strategy is entering a new phase. Rather than simply rewarding usage alone and treating AI like a blanket deployment, organizations are instead focusing on measurable business outcomes. The shift suggests that the AI conversation inside enterprises is moving from experimentation and adoption metrics toward operational value.

Hackers exploit Meta AI to hijack Instagram accounts A major security incident involving Meta's AI-powered support chatbot has raised new concerns about the risks of automating sensitive customer-service functions. Hackers were able to manipulate Meta’s AI tool into revealing the passwords of high-profile Instagram accounts, including Barack Obama’s White House account, Sephora and the U.S. Space Force chief master sergeant, John Bentivegna. Meta says it has fixed the vulnerability and is securing affected accounts. The attackers appear to have exploited weaknesses in the AI system's decision-making process, persuading it to carry out actions that should have been protected by stricter identity checks. The incident highlights the risks of giving AI access to sensitive accounts and information before adequate guardrails are in place. The Meta incident is likely to strengthen calls for human oversight, stronger authentication control and more rigorous testing before AI agents are entrusted with sensitive functions.

Nvidia launches ‘superchip’ for AI-powered laptops Nvidia's latest move in the AI race is RTX Spark, a new chip architecture designed to shift more AI processing from the cloud to the PC. The chip, which Nvidia announced at the Computex 2026 conference, has been dubbed the 'superchip.' It combines a high-performance CPU, GPU, AI accelerators and unified memory into a single integrated package. The result is enough computing power to run advanced AI models directly on a laptop or PC. Major PC manufacturers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus and Microsoft, are expected to adopt the platform. PCs and laptops that use the chip will be "targeted at creators, AI developers and gamers" according to Nvidia’s senior director of product development, Mark Aevermann. The launch reflects Nvidia's broader strategy to extend its dominance beyond data centers and into the client-computing market.

Florida sues OpenAI and Sam Altman In a never-seen-before lawsuit, Florida attorney general, James Uthmeier, has filed the first state-led lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, over the company’s links to violent incidents. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI knowingly downplayed safety risks, including potential harms to children and other users. The filing argues that because of the AI platform’s misrepresentations, "mass shooters have been aided and abetted in deadly rampages, vulnerable people have been encouraged into suicide, professionals have suffered public humiliation, users have lost critical thinking skills, and minors have become addicted to a tool that feigns human compassion to collect their data with no parental oversight." The legal action represents a significant development and escalation in regulatory scrutiny of generative AI. Florida's complaint focuses on consumer protection and follows increasing public concern about AI-generated misinformation and the impact of generative AI on society. This news follows last week’s encyclical by Pope Leo VIX, warning of AI risks.

Trump signs AI executive order On June 2, President Trump signed a new executive order seeking access to advanced AI models in order to curb cybersecurity risks. The order creates a framework for reviewing AI systems before release and strengthens federal involvement in the AI race. The administration has positioned the order as a lighter-touch alternative to more prescriptive regulatory approaches, while still addressing national-security concerns. This executive order follows back-and-forth between the government and the AI industry, with an earlier draft of the order including a 90-day government review period for advanced AI models before public release. The executive order reveals a shift in the government’s approach to AI. Rather than focusing primarily on regulation, the administration is attempting to balance competitiveness, national security and innovation.

SpaceX eyes largest IPO in history This week, SpaceX unveiled plans for an IPO that could raise as much as $75 billion. This would value the company at roughly $1.77 trillion, making it the largest public offering ever. The company plans to sell more than 555 million shares at $135 each, overtaking the previous IPO record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019. Despite such a large public offering, Elon Musk will remain in control of approximately half of the company’s total shares and will maintain 82.4% of the voting power after the IPO. The IPO is another sign that investors are willing to place enormous bets on companies building the next generation of critical technology platforms.

Executive moves Jorge Gomez. State-owned mining giant Codelco named Jorge Gomez as CEO on June 3rd. Gomez will take over on July 13.

State-owned mining giant Codelco named Jorge Gomez as CEO on June 3rd. Gomez will take over on July 13. Eric Litz. Surveillance and financial risk solutions company Eventus named Eric Litz as CTO. Litz most recently held a position as president of Copperhead Technology Group.

Surveillance and financial risk solutions company Eventus named Eric Litz as CTO. Litz most recently held a position as president of Copperhead Technology Group. Raj Jegannathan. AI infrastructure provider ChronoScale appointed Jegannathan as CTO on June 4. Jegannathan will lead the company’s global AI compute and GPU platform strategy.