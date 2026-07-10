Weekly news roundup: Microsoft layoffs, Muse Image controversy, xAI rebrand and Reddit ends AI slop

This week in tech saw Microsoft cut 4,800 employees in its latest round of layoffs, xAI rebrand to SpaceXAI, Reddit crack down on AI-generated slop -- by using its own AI -- and Meta’s new AI image generator, Muse Image, faces critique.

Here's what you need to know from the week starting July 6, plus the latest updates in IPOs and executive leadership.

Microsoft cuts 4800 employees Microsoft announced on 6 July 2026 that it would eliminate 4,800 jobs, or roughly 2.1% of its global workforce. The move comes as the company continues to spend heavily on AI infrastructure. The cuts are concentrated in the company’s commercial and gaming division, with Xbox employees notified that the division will be reduced by 3,200 positions. “I also want to be direct that the roles eliminated today are not being replaced by AI. At the same time, what is true is that AI is changing how work gets done,” wrote Amy Coleman, executive vice president and chief people officer. Though Microsoft is framing the layoffs as a broad restructuring rather than directly AI-related, it signals that large technology companies are reallocating capital toward AI while tightening spending elsewhere.

xAI rebrand to SpaceXAI Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, was officially rebranded as SpaceXAI, marking the next phase in its integration with SpaceX. Alongside the name change, the company unveiled a new visual brand that aligns closely with SpaceX, reinforcing the closer relationship between the two organizations. For enterprise leaders, the move reflects a wider trend of AI becoming deeply embedded within core business operations rather than existing as a separate product or business unit.

Reddit cracks down on AI slop This week, Reddit announced increasing efforts to tackle AI-generated spam, or AI slop. Reddit is deploying its own AI to fix the issue. “To stay ahead of the curve, we’re using AI to expand our capability for detecting manipulated and spammy content through new signals and faster enforcement,” the company wrote in a blog post. According to the post, by using their own AI tools, Reddit has blocked 23 million spam views per day. Reddit's crackdown on AI-generated slop reflects a growing recognition among major technology companies that consumers are experiencing AI fatigue and increasingly value authentic, human-centered content.

Meta's new image generator causes controversy Meta launched Muse Image on July 7, its new AI image generator. Muse Image allows users to generate images from text prompts, combine photos and edit images. However, less than one day after launch, users complained that the AI image generator can incorporate photos from public Instagram accounts into AI-generated images unless account holders disable the feature. Meta’s Muse Image launch is a reminder to tech leaders that AI image tools, and similar, will need clear policies on user consent and acceptable use.

Executive moves Chris Stoddard. Jitterbit announced the appointment of Chris Stoddard as CRO on July 7, effective immediately.

Jitterbit announced the appointment of Chris Stoddard as CRO on July 7, effective immediately. David Burton. Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DTS) appointed David Burton as CIO on July 6. Burton joins the company from Global Switch Data Centres, where he was group director of information.

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DTS) appointed David Burton as CIO on July 6. Burton joins the company from Global Switch Data Centres, where he was group director of information. Brian Moffatt. AI research company, NLP Logix, this week appointed Brian Moffatt as CTO, as the company looks to expand its AI capabilities.