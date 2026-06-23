Is AI replacing workers? CIOs weigh in

"No, we haven't laid anybody off to replace them with AI -- nor do we plan on doing that. We don't see AI in that way. We see AI as an augmentation for us and as a force multiplier for the talent that we do have.

It's really important to us that we use it and use it in the right way. But replacing workers hasn't been part of our plans."

-- Steve Bronson, CIO, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

"I live in a world that makes this question interesting on two fronts. I'm in the higher education space and in the business of educating folks in technology.

All these companies are laying off people because of AI? Not so much. Companies are laying off people to make room on their expense line for AI. Chris CampbellCIO, DeVry University

The rhetoric does not match the current state of reality. All these companies are laying off people because of AI? Not so much. Companies are laying off people to make room on their expense line for AI.

Also, we are not seeing any reduction in the number of open positions or postings. You might hear people say, 'Oh, they don't need developers anymore because Claude's doing it.' Well, there sure are a lot of openings for developers out there. We're not seeing the reality in the marketplace match up to the rhetoric, regardless of what they're saying on their earnings calls.

And straight up -- no, our approach is not to reduce head count to fund AI. We focus on using AI to enhance productivity, force-multiply what folks are doing and automate low-value work. This allows our teams to spend time on higher-value care for customers.

We are driving toward efficiency and using AI, but it's just another tool in the belt. Case in point: Our university has been holding flat on tuition for seven years. We have not raised tuition for the students. That's a big part of who we are in our DNA. That puts pressure on the expense line, and as we grow, things like advisors' portfolio size also grow. So, we must find ways to make that feasible and effective, and AI is one of the tools we use to do that."