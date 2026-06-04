Survey finds CEOs cutting junior roles to AI: How it impacts IT

AI is reshaping hiring patterns for many companies. The Oliver Wyman Forum, a management and consulting firm, and the New York Stock Exchange surveyed 415 chief executives and found that 43% of companies are cutting junior roles, up from 17% in 2025.

Not all companies are taking that approach. IBM, for one, plans to triple its entry-level hiring in the U.S. this year, Bloomberg reported in February. And in May, Gartner released research indicating that AI will create more jobs than it eliminates beginning in 2028.

While more jobs may materialize in the coming years, job seekers and employers are in the midst of significant upheaval in hiring patterns and team structures. CIOs must consider how AI will impact their enterprises' short- and long-term views on junior talent, how their team structures will change, and what innovation will look like as traditional IT career paths evolve.

Impact on IT department structures AI is eroding the traditional entry points to a career in IT. Repetitive tasks, considered the bread and butter of learning in early-stage careers, are ripe for automation. The IT help desk, for example, is a prime target for a shift away from human hiring to AI. In 2024, Palo Alto Networks cut its IT support team by roughly half, with plans to reduce it by 80%, according to a CNBC report. Junior software developer roles could also dwindle in favor of AI. Tools such as Claude Code can churn out code and documentation and then test and validate much faster than seasoned developers, let alone those just starting out in their careers. The New York Times describes how many developers today are writing less code and instead focusing on directing agents to write code on their behalf. If companies continue down the path of putting AI to work instead of junior talent, IT teams, and entire organizational structures will look different. The traditional pyramid structure -- a large base of entry-level employees supporting a smaller group of mid-level employees, both of which are overseen by top-tier senior talent -- could morph into a diamond shape. PwC describes the diamond structure as "a small leadership team, a strong middle layer, and a narrow base of new talent." Not all potential organizational shifts are built on the premise of reduced junior talent. IT teams could also morph into an inversion of the diamond structure: the hourglass. In this organizational model, talent flows to the top and bottom, narrowing at the middle. AI lessens the need for middle managers, the base of AI-literate entry-level workers expands and room for highly skilled leaders grows, according to PwC. Human talent might slide to one end in the barbell model. In this structure, "high-value human work" sits opposite "AI-automated workflows," while "routine knowledge work" declines in the middle. Other organizations may seek to create pods of human talent that have cross-functional expertise. IBM, for example, has formed "AI fusion teams" to partner with various business stakeholders. "In the past, where I would just have a core platform team, I formed fusion teams that are more malleable, more adaptable to be able to go and focus on specific business outcomes and then maintain those assets afterward," Matt Lyteson, CIO, technology platforms at IBM, told TechTarget. "These fusion capabilities are directly tied to business functions in order to develop more of the agentic…capabilities."

The argument for junior talent While some companies are cutting hiring for junior talent roles, others see value in the opposite approach. The Oliver Wyman Forum survey found that companies leading on AI ROI are hiring junior workers at a higher rate than companies finding ROI difficult to achieve -- 24% versus 17%. What kind of value can junior IT talent deliver when much of the work that they have traditionally performed at the beginning of their careers can be automated? "I very strongly feel that this is actually the most appropriate time for us to hire people coming with fresh ideas, fresh graduates, because these are the people who are closest to the technology disruption that's happening," Sumit Johar, CIO at BlackLine, said. Junior talent also come to their first jobs without decades of experience built before the current adoption wave of generative AI and agentic workflows. That lack could, in some ways, be an asset, according to Johar. "The challenge that we see is more on the senior staff that we have because it is difficult to unlearn something that you have already learned," he said. "If you have been performing a role for 20 years; you're an experienced professional. You're probably going to display a lot more inertia to a change than a junior person." Many people in senior IT roles can and will adapt to AI, but organizations that place a premium on that high-level talent and automation could find themselves at a disadvantage in the future. "You hire fewer early-career employees, fewer less experienced hires, then you're essentially outsourcing your talent development to your competitors," said Kaelyn Lowmaster, director analyst in the Gartner HR practice. "If you're not developing people in-house, you might have talent pipelines internally that dry up."

What this means for traditional career paths The Oliver Wyman Forum survey indicates a trend of reduced hiring of junior talent. But other reports, like Gartner's, suggest that more jobs will eventually emerge in response to AI. The fear of AI job loss may even be exaggerated; CNN recently reported that job openings for software engineers are actually growing. While AI's long-term impact on entry-level roles is still up for debate, IT workers seeking employment face a tough job market today. This year alone, more than 160 tech companies have cut over 116,000 tech jobs, Layoffs.fyi reports. Finding a job can feel like flinging resumes into a void. Despite what appears to be a strong job market, getting hired is a major challenge for many people, CNN reports. In this environment, the traditional IT career path visualized as a ladder -- start at the bottom rung and climb up to mid-level and senior roles -- is changing. The bottom rungs of the ladder may not be disappearing entirely, but the competition to reach them is fierce, and once people start their climb, the expectations are different. IBM, for one, examined how AI would affect certain IT roles and began to redefine them a couple of years ago, according to Lyteson. "We're not going to hire any more system administrators. We're going to hire site reliability engineers," he explained. "Now the expectation is that you're able to come in and work alongside the AI to, yes, do those tasks, but more importantly, think about the end-to-end impact of that and how we may look at improving the operation overall." Similarly, at BlackLine, the expectation is for junior talent to do more alongside AI. "We're saying, 'Hey, can we elevate these junior roles, so they are able to perform much higher, much more impactful contributions?'" said Johar. How exactly junior IT talent will grow their careers will depend on the organizational models that their employers embrace. AI literacy will be a baseline expectation from employers. IT workers may need to find other ways to differentiate themselves and advance in their organizations. "Technical skills ultimately are going to become commoditized, meaning that you will have a lot of people who can build agents," said Johar. "Your key differentiation is your domain knowledge."