IT organizational restructuring: Leader's guide to when and how

Executive Summary Organizational restructuring may address inefficiencies, misalignment and technological challenges, ensuring businesses remain competitive and resilient.

Effective restructuring requires thorough planning, stakeholder collaboration, clear communication and change management to minimize disruption.

Long-term success depends on continuous evaluation, employee support and future-focused strategies that drive innovation and scalability.

Initiating organizational restructuring in IT can strain an organization's resources, employees and bottom line. However, when there are significant roadblocks to success in an organization, restructuring can be the best – or only – path forward to keep an organization adaptable and thriving.

In a fast-paced market, IT organizations need to stay agile. Adapting IT structures to align with future-focused business goals and outcomes can ensure that businesses are prepared for potential future challenges and able to continue growing even in tough market conditions.

Recent upticks in layoffs – particularly in the tech sector – have been spurred by organizations restructuring in response to the rise of AI. Technology advancements – especially the rapid expansion of AI and automation – can trigger IT restructuring to integrate or adapt to new technologies. Mergers, changes in executive leadership or budget constraints, often in response to volatile economies and unpredictable market shifts, can also trigger organizational restructuring.

However, restructuring can be a big undertaking for any organization. Knowing when to proceed with restructuring – and how to make it as effortless as possible – can help organizations navigate restructuring with confidence and control. Here's an IT leadership guide to successful IT department or organizational restructuring.

When to consider IT restructuring

Restructuring can entail significant risks, including loss of institutional knowledge, operational disruption and employee disengagement. It's important for CIOs and other senior IT leaders to consider the associated challenges, opportunities and risks before deciding to conduct IT organizational restructuring.

"Too often, organizations only restructure in response to crises like rising costs or system failures," said Andrew Hewitt, vice president of strategic technology at TeamViewer. "More effective leaders take a proactive approach, regularly assessing whether their technology environment is enabling innovation or holding it back."

When looking holistically at the organization, several signs can indicate that organizational restructuring may be necessary, including: