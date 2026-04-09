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IT organizational restructuring: Leader's guide to when and how
IT restructuring may be essential to stay agile in a fast-paced market. Discover strategies to align with goals, adapt to AI and drive long-term success.
Executive Summary
- Organizational restructuring may address inefficiencies, misalignment and technological challenges, ensuring businesses remain competitive and resilient.
- Effective restructuring requires thorough planning, stakeholder collaboration, clear communication and change management to minimize disruption.
- Long-term success depends on continuous evaluation, employee support and future-focused strategies that drive innovation and scalability.
Initiating organizational restructuring in IT can strain an organization's resources, employees and bottom line. However, when there are significant roadblocks to success in an organization, restructuring can be the best – or only – path forward to keep an organization adaptable and thriving.
In a fast-paced market, IT organizations need to stay agile. Adapting IT structures to align with future-focused business goals and outcomes can ensure that businesses are prepared for potential future challenges and able to continue growing even in tough market conditions.
Recent upticks in layoffs – particularly in the tech sector – have been spurred by organizations restructuring in response to the rise of AI. Technology advancements – especially the rapid expansion of AI and automation – can trigger IT restructuring to integrate or adapt to new technologies. Mergers, changes in executive leadership or budget constraints, often in response to volatile economies and unpredictable market shifts, can also trigger organizational restructuring.
However, restructuring can be a big undertaking for any organization. Knowing when to proceed with restructuring – and how to make it as effortless as possible – can help organizations navigate restructuring with confidence and control. Here's an IT leadership guide to successful IT department or organizational restructuring.
When to consider IT restructuring
Restructuring can entail significant risks, including loss of institutional knowledge, operational disruption and employee disengagement. It's important for CIOs and other senior IT leaders to consider the associated challenges, opportunities and risks before deciding to conduct IT organizational restructuring.
"Too often, organizations only restructure in response to crises like rising costs or system failures," said Andrew Hewitt, vice president of strategic technology at TeamViewer. "More effective leaders take a proactive approach, regularly assessing whether their technology environment is enabling innovation or holding it back."
When looking holistically at the organization, several signs can indicate that organizational restructuring may be necessary, including:
- Misalignment with IT and business strategy. Fragmented business goals and outcomes across business areas can hinder productivity and innovation.
- Inefficient workflows or resource allocation. "A clear sign that it's time to restructure IT is when technology begins to slow the business down instead of accelerating it," said Hewitt. "This often appears as fragmented systems, manual workarounds and teams spending more time managing complexity than delivering value."
- Tech adaptation. Integrating or reacting to emerging technologies, such as AI, can require new IT skill sets, forcing teams to adapt.
- Poor employee metrics. Low employee satisfaction scores or high turnover rates show that employees need some form of change.
- Low productivity. "One of the clearest signs is declining productivity. You might see head count growing by more than 20%, but output barely moving," said Meng Khong Tong, CEO of SotaTek USA. "Release cycles stretch out, sometimes to quarterly instead of bi-weekly. Bottlenecks appear in architecture, QA or deployment."
How to plan IT restructuring
After deciding that restructuring is necessary, IT leaders should create a clear, comprehensive restructuring plan. A successful IT restructuring plan requires thorough strategic planning to ensure it is organized, valuable and well communicated to employees and stakeholders.
Without stakeholder conversations, comprehensive assessments and reviews and clear timelines, IT restructuring can wreak havoc on organizational culture, employee morale and business output.
To plan a successful restructuring strategy, CIOs should consider the following key steps:
- Assess operations. CIOs should start with a thorough assessment of current IT ops and the organizational structure to gain an accurate, holistic view of where gaps exist and what's working well.
- Define goals and objectives. "The starting point should always be defining what you are trying to achieve," said Tong. "That could be reducing costs, improving speed or building new capabilities like AI or cloud. Without that clarity, it is very easy for restructuring to lose direction." Leaders should also define key metrics related to those objectives and goals to help measure success.
- Collaborate with stakeholders. Collaboration is essential to successful restructuring planning. Leaders should establish a holistic view of the organization and its restructuring needs by engaging stakeholders across departments and business levels. Leaders should invite stakeholders into the conversation early and keep them updated throughout the restructuring process.
- Build a plan. Creating an IT restructuring roadmap with clear timelines and milestones ensures that restructuring efforts remain organized and maintain a central source of truth as the organization navigates major changes. Plans should be shared with stakeholders to promote transparency and clarity throughout the process.
Best practices for implementation
Restructuring can be a chaotic and unpredictable time for an organization, even when restructuring plans are followed closely. Organizations should prepare for instability and operational disruptions. However, there are best practices CIOs can implement during implementation to help ensure a smooth transition and reduce organizational instability.
Leaders can strategically navigate organizational restructuring by focusing on key practices that promote stability and transparency, such as:
- Communication. CIOs should establish clear communication channels and create an ongoing communication strategy to ensure transparency and gain employee and stakeholder buy-in. Leaders should create a communication strategy that gives continuous updates and lets employees know what changes are coming and why.
- Change management strategies. Using change management frameworks during the restructuring process can minimize disruption and instability. "Equally important is investing in change management – communicating the purpose of the changes, equipping teams with the right skills and embedding new ways of working into the organization's culture to ensure adoption and sustainability," said Hewitt. Leaders can follow structured change management models or focus on the core elements of change management in the broader IT organizational change plan, including leadership alignment, stakeholder buy-in and resistance management.
- Employee transitions. Managing employee transitions – such as retraining for new skill sets, role changes or job duty adjustments – can help reduce employee resistance to restructuring and help them feel secure and confident in their roles, even during organizational disruptions and instability. "Invest in your people," said Manu Gopinath, chief operating officer at UST. "You can't just throw a 20-year veteran of Waterfall delivery into Agile teams without providing support, skills and a safe environment to fail and learn."
- Continuous adjustment. Monitoring the situation and implementation status, assessing progress and ensuring IT alignment with business goals are crucial to long-term success. CIOs should adjust when necessary to quickly mitigate obstacles and challenges.
Case studies and examples
Although all organizations have different needs and outcomes, and restructuring may look different depending on business needs, there are several real-world examples of successful IT restructuring initiatives that can provide a solid restructuring framework.
"Before our IT restructuring initiatives started, we had more than 300 local offices independently making IT decisions on their own," said Boris Kolev, global head of technology at JA Worldwide. "In our case, we shifted from largely autonomous, country-level technology decisions in our 100+ country offices toward a model where the core capabilities, such as digital identity, security frameworks and key educational platforms, are globally aligned, while allowing flexibility in local teams and implementation. This helped reduce duplication, save a lot of costs and improve security posture, while still preserving local relevance."
"The biggest mistake is treating restructuring as an org chart exercise; it's not about changing the people or their position and who makes the decisions about different technologies," said Kolev. "Without clearly redefining ownership, governance and incentives, structural changes alone don't deliver results."
However, to avoid common pitfalls, CIOs must put as much effort into the human side of restructuring as into the tech side. "The hardest part is almost always the people side," said Tong. "Communication, transparency and fairness go a long way. So does investing in upskilling and giving people options within the organization. There is pressure to accelerate, but in most cases, a phased approach works better than trying to do everything at once."
Driving long-term success
The new IT structure should focus not only on current challenges but also on anticipating and preparing for future changes to avoid more intensive restructuring down the line.
CIOs should think holistically about how to support long-term success with future-forward structuring that supports innovation, adaptability and scalability, even as business expectations and technology continue to evolve.
"One of the biggest shifts is focusing on how teams actually operate, not just how they are structured," said Tong. "The operating model has a much bigger impact than the org chart."
Focusing on continuous evaluation and assessment of IT ops optimization, employee satisfaction and organizational health metrics can help leaders get a clear picture of how restructuring is helping – or hurting – the business, especially when compared to the same metrics pre-restructuring.
From there, leaders can implement improvements to drive successful post-restructuring.
Alison Roller is a freelance writer with experience in tech, HR and marketing.