Secure your IT future with succession planning

In a volatile market, preparing for workforce disruption is more important than ever -- yet many organizations still overlook succession planning.

Many organizations have let succession planning fall by the wayside in favor of prioritizing innovation and growth. While 86% of leaders agree leadership succession planning is an urgent or important priority, only 14% say their organization is effective at it, according to a Deloitte report.

In an era where CEO turnover is higher than ever, an executive succession strategy and overall succession plan are an IT business imperative that organizations can't afford to ignore. In 2024, 22% of CEO departures were due to a planned succession process, which is 13% higher than in 2023 and the highest level ever recorded, according to a report by Russell Reynolds Associates.

IT succession planning is more than just a best practice -- it's a core part of an Agile workforce strategy and helps protect technology initiatives and the organization's future.

Why IT succession planning matters Succession planning has many benefits. It keeps organizations competitive and prepared for disruptions -- such as market shifts or internal restructuring. It also ensures organizations are ready to handle workforce challenges. In addition to fast-paced industry shifts, the workforce is facing generational shifts as experienced IT leaders retire and exit the job market, leaving a critical gap in both hard and soft skills. This gap is only widened by the ongoing skills shortage. A lack of experienced leaders in IT can create a ripple effect of issues and risks in security, compliance, operations and scalability. "Succession planning in IT isn't just about naming a successor; it's about ensuring the continuity of the technology and capabilities that keep the business moving," said Vikram Bhandari, chief technology and innovation officer at Riveron. "When key people leave without a plan, the risk isn't theoretical; it's immediate. You see it in delayed initiatives, compliance gaps, and stalled transformations." Succession planning also encourages employee growth, while a lack of succession planning and talent development can lead to turnover. "Without clear career paths, high-performing employees may seek growth elsewhere, weakening the IT department even further if a key IT resource leaves the company and there isn't someone trained and ready to step into the role," said Michael Corrigan, chief information officer at World Insurance Associates. On the other hand, effective succession planning enables an organization to remain stable, even in an unstable market. It ensures smooth continuity of strategy and essential IT knowledge transfer.

The risks of ignoring succession planning Poorly executed succession planning has far-reaching effects that go beyond just affecting IT workforce planning. When workforce changes happen and an organization is unprepared, it can have a negative effect on the business and its employees. When key leaders retire or exit the company, it leaves a gap in experienced leadership. Without a solid succession plan in place, essential leadership roles can remain unfilled or be assumed by individuals who are unprepared to handle them. "The absence of succession planning creates a vacuum where coverage for senior leadership or expert technical roles is left ambiguous," said Ian Bell, senior vice president of global talent management at Sedgwick. "The risk isn't just in relation to business continuity if the senior leader exits the business, but also the retention of talent in the next layer down, who are unaware of opportunities to progress." A lack of leadership guidance can cause key projects and initiatives to fail, resulting in wasted time, money and resources for the organization. In fact, poorly managed CEO and C-suite transitions in S&P 1500 companies can cost nearly $1 trillion in market value annually, according to an article in Harvard Business Review. A solid succession plan is crucial for mitigating IT leadership risk and avoid the waste of company resources. Without a focus on succession planning, essential knowledge may reside with only a few employees in fragmented areas of the organization, creating knowledge silos that hinder the organization's ability to properly identify and respond to emerging threats and implement new technology. A succession plan is also a key part of IT risk management. "IT team members are responsible for system uptime, enterprise-wide technology investments, cyber security, operational efficiencies, data governance and innovation initiatives -- such as AI strategy and automation," Corrigan said. "Without a transition plan for key IT resources in these areas, an organization risks significant impacts -- like business interruptions, security breaches and additional costs."