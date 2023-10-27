9 tips to measure and improve digital transformation ROI

Digital transformation initiatives in most companies have accelerated and taken on greater urgency to manage increasingly distributed cloud environments, detect heightened security risks, accommodate the new reality of hybrid and remote workforces, improve customer experiences and gain a competitive edge. Projects range from using chatbot technologies that engage customers on the channel of their choice to automating workflows and manufacturing operations to incorporating generative AI and large language models into business decision-making.

As digital transformation projects increase in scope, demonstrating a compelling ROI is vital for digital transformation teams to earn support and funding for additional digital initiatives. Yet many companies continue to overlook ways to measure digital transformation ROI and improve it over time.

Digital transformation is defined as the innovative application of a new or existing technology that improves or creates a process, product or experience and ultimately drives business value. Digital transformation goals typically address revenue increase, cost savings, customer experience improvement and employee productivity gain. Ultimately, for-profit companies want to raise profits, while not-for-profit organizations want to run more efficiently.

Most digital transformation initiatives are focused on improving the customer experience, according to Metrigy's research. In 2023, 82.7% of companies have completed, are in the process of completing or planning a CX transformation project, up from only 53% in 2022. The goal is to use technologies such as AI, analytics and self-service to improve customer interactions, delivering an ROI that can be measured in several ways.

Measurement techniques can include formulas like the cost-benefit ratio as in the equation ROI = (benefits - costs) / costs or more advanced methods such as net present value, internal rate of return or payback period. Whatever the choice, calculating and improving digital transformation ROI requires several steps.

Building a convincing ROI requires a companywide approach to planning and execution.

How do you calculate digital transformation ROI? The tendency of some business leaders is to insist a digital transformation project be up and running ASAP, pointing to competitors who have a digital transformation roadmap in place. But transformative projects such as improving customer service or increasing efficiency with new technology require careful planning. It's imperative to slow down and think methodically about the project and calculate a realistic ROI. The following tips are best illustrated using an example in the healthcare field as a model. 1. Identify the project Address a business problem or opportunity. Think about how existing or new technologies could be used to better adapt your digital business model to market conditions. For the healthcare model, let's imagine that a four-physician medical clinic identifies an opportunity to start a telehealth line of business to serve patients who are unable to get to the clinic and can be served remotely. 2. Review business goals Decide what business goals the project should address. Will it increase revenue, decrease costs, improve customer ratings or boost employee productivity? In the healthcare example, the goal might be to increase the number of patients seen per hour, thus increasing revenue. Adding telehealth services also might improve patient satisfaction ratings, resulting in more referrals to grow the practice. 3. Determine investment metrics The investment figures typically should be detailed and may include technologies and services like network infrastructure, applications, monitoring tools and security, project staffing, direct sales, customer service, advertising and digital marketing, user awareness and adoption, and consultants. For the medical clinic project, let's calculate that the initial infrastructure and associated marketing to start a telehealth service costs $320,000 and the ongoing costs to support the system are $65,000. 4. Determine value metrics Identify the metrics needed to show the return on the budgeted digital investment. For the medical clinic project, the before-and-ongoing metrics needed to measure the success or failure of the identified business goals include the number of physicians, number of patients seen per day, average revenue per patient, patient satisfaction score and referrals per patient. 5. Set a timeframe The average time period to complete a transformation project is six months. But stakeholders funding these projects rarely have the patience to wait that long for results. When calculating metrics, start by noting the current baseline figures so there's a basis for comparison once the project is completed. Assuming the medical clinic project, including marketing and training, takes six months to complete, the following approach will yield ROI: Run the math. The baseline shows that each of the four physicians normally sees 20 patients per day, with an average per-patient revenue of $350. Annual revenue is $7.28 million. With telehealth, they can see 2.5 patients per hour, with an average revenue per patient of $200. The total annual revenue will be $8.32 million, a 14% increase of $1.04 million per year.

