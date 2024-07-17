Digital transformation vs. digital optimization: How to choose

While digital transformation and digital optimization sound similar, they serve different purposes for companies.

A digital transformation fundamentally changes how an organization operates and delivers value to customers, employees and other stakeholders. Digital optimization focuses on refining and improving specific IT processes and systems to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Learn more about digital transformation vs. digital optimization.

What is digital transformation? Digital transformation lets companies use tech to improve and adapt to changing business and market needs. In other words, digital transformation can be transformational. But it also poses significant costs and risks, including the growing problem of transformation fatigue. Today, enterprises are under increased pressure to do more with less, which could make digital optimization a better approach.

What is digital optimization? Whereas digital transformation seeks a new optimal meeting point between IT and business operations, digital optimization realigns IT to mesh optimally with current practices. Digital optimization doesn't generally disrupt the business. This method is also less likely to generate fatigue because it minimally affects departments dependent on digital processes. However, the short-term benefits are likely minor or too small.

What to look for in digital optimization The first question to ask about a digital optimization plan is whether the benefits are too small to justify the cost and effort. CFOs expect projects to earn an ROI equal or higher than their internal rate of return (IRR). CIOs and IT leaders should consider evaluating if the ROI will meet the IRR goal before pursuing digital optimization. If it doesn't, then a larger transformation might be required, or planners will need to ask another question. That question is whether allocating some of the budget for an orderly IT infrastructure modernization meets most, if not all, the company's needs for digital optimization. However, it's rare for a transformation project to be cost-contained enough to fit into modernization plans. Since optimization normally requires less investment, a good part of the project might fit into a modernization plan. If the optimization project can cover some costs as part of a modernization budget, it can raise project ROI enough to make optimization a viable choice. If optimization meets all ROI requirements, the question is whether transformation is still better in terms of achieving more per unit investment. If optimization can't meet project ROI requirements, then transformation might be the only option.

What to look for in a digital transformation If you've run a digital transformation project less than two years ago, finding support for another project is rarely easy to justify. The average financial write-down on tech investments is three to five years. Another transformation project is likely to require writing off some of the equipment's residual value, making a brand-new project more difficult to justify for the CFO. In addition, leading another transformation project so quickly can induce transformation fatigue. Unless a major external driver, such as new competition or regulations, emerged since the last project, consider a new project only if the company can gain extraordinary benefits. There's also the possibility that the organization is in the process of completing a project. If the company still needs to complete a transformation project, the general rule is to select the option with the greatest ROI. Enterprises also say that if no transformation project was completed in the last five or more years, it's very likely that the combination of organizational updates, market changes and tech upgrades since the last project means the current relationship between IT and operations is obsolete. For example, optimization might leave too many unrealized benefits behind. Moreover, technical debt is accumulating during the process, placing stability, security and operations at risk. In this case, take a hard look at transformation vs. optimization. Assuming that transformation ROI is higher than optimization and that the last transformation took place roughly two to five years ago, there's still questions to address. For example, CIOs and IT leaders should consider the effects of transformation on operations. The difference between digital transformation and digital optimization is that the transformation realigns not only IT but also procedures and practices across the company. That almost always influences productivity as workers accommodate a new way of completing their work. But if this change occurs at a time of high opportunity, competition or both, the result can be a loss of revenue.

What to expect from a project failure CIOs and IT leaders should think about how much risk a digital transformation will create compared to optimization, the more conservative alternative. The larger the project, the greater the scope of potential issues, and the increased number of things that can go wrong. A transformation project failure will likely generate a significant cost overrun, affect company departments more than expected, and increase digital transformation fatigue and technical debt. If the ROI of transformation versus optimization is small, the risk might tip the scales back to optimization. This advantage should demonstrate that the difference between digital transformation and digital optimization is often subtle.