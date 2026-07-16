The environmental impact of e-commerce is substantial and growing faster than most organizations can measure.

As global e-commerce sales continue to grow, behind that growth sits an expanding physical and digital infrastructure: data centers processing billions of transactions, fulfillment networks moving packages around the world and delivery fleets flooding city streets. But the footprint extends well beyond delivery vans.

Data centers consumed roughly 415 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, about 1.5% of global supply, according to the International Energy Agency. IEA found it increased 17% in 2025, and expects the 2024 figure to more than double by 2030. Packaging waste, product returns and warehouse operations add further layers of emissions that rarely appear on a balance sheet.

All this activity is evident, so naturally, regulators have noticed. The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive now requires large companies to disclose material Scope 3 emissions, the indirect value-chain emissions that typically account for 70% to 90% of a company's total carbon footprint. Investors and enterprise buyers increasingly demand the same transparency, regardless of jurisdiction.

This convergence makes e-commerce sustainability a technology leadership problem, not just a logistics one. The systems that power online retail -- hosting infrastructure, order management, routing software and forecasting models -- are also the most effective levers for reducing its carbon footprint.

E-commerce's full environmental footprint The digital layer is the least visible contributor but among the fastest growing. Every product search, recommendation engine query, payment authorization and inventory sync runs through data centers. As retailers embed AI across personalization, search and customer service, compute demand climbs accordingly, along with the energy required to support it. Transportation remains the largest single source of e-commerce's environmental impact. The last mile is the most carbon-intensive segment of the journey because it involves low package density, frequent stops and failed delivery attempts. Combined with delivery, packaging compounds the problem, as online orders generate more packaging than brick-and-mortar purchases -- much of it single-use plastic and cardboard sized for individual shipments rather than palletized freight. Yet, returns may be e-commerce's most distinctive liability, as the return rate for online purchases is higher than for in-store purchases. Each return triggers reverse logistics, repackaging and often disposal, as many returned items are never resold. The comparison with physical retail is more nuanced than it appears, though. While last-mile delivery significantly affects emissions, that same delivery van serving dozens of households produces fewer emissions per item than each customer driving to a store. E-commerce also avoids the energy demands of lighting, heating and cooling retail floors. But that efficiency advantage erodes quickly with expedited shipping, split shipments and high return rates. Neither model is inherently better; the outcome depends on how the underlying systems are designed and operated.

Technology decisions that matter Infrastructure choices determine a large share of an e-commerce operation's footprint. The following decisions carry the most weight: Renewable energy-powered data centers. Selecting a hosting and cloud provider is the biggest decision for the digital footprint. Major providers have made commitments: Google targets 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030, and Microsoft reports 100% renewable energy matching across its data centers. However, commitments vary widely, and annual renewable matching is not the same as around-the-clock clean power. On-site generation, including solar-powered facilities at fulfillment centers and warehouses, extends the same principle to physical operations.

Selecting a hosting and cloud provider is the biggest decision for the digital footprint. Major providers have made commitments: Google targets 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030, and Microsoft reports 100% renewable energy matching across its data centers. However, commitments vary widely, and annual renewable matching is not the same as around-the-clock clean power. On-site generation, including solar-powered facilities at fulfillment centers and warehouses, extends the same principle to physical operations. Energy-efficient server management. Virtualization, container orchestration and workload right-sizing reduce idle compute capacity, while modern cooling approaches, such as liquid immersion, can substantially reduce facility power consumption. Overprovisioned infrastructure burns energy without delivering business value.

Virtualization, container orchestration and workload right-sizing reduce idle compute capacity, while modern cooling approaches, such as liquid immersion, can substantially reduce facility power consumption. Overprovisioned infrastructure burns energy without delivering business value. Energy monitoring and carbon-aware computing. Organizations cannot reduce what they do not measure. Monitoring platforms that track power usage effectiveness (PUE), workload-level energy consumption and grid carbon intensity let teams shift flexible workloads, such as batch processing, model training and analytics, to times and regions where electricity is cleanest.

Organizations cannot reduce what they do not measure. Monitoring platforms that track power usage effectiveness (PUE), workload-level energy consumption and grid carbon intensity let teams shift flexible workloads, such as batch processing, model training and analytics, to times and regions where electricity is cleanest. AI-driven route planning. Routing optimization delivers some of the best-documented returns in sustainable supply chain technology. For example, UPS's Orion system eliminates about 100 million driving miles and 100,000 metric tons of CO2 annually by optimizing delivery routes across its fleet.

Routing optimization delivers some of the best-documented returns in sustainable supply chain technology. For example, UPS's Orion system eliminates about 100 million driving miles and 100,000 metric tons of CO2 annually by optimizing delivery routes across its fleet. AI-powered demand forecasting. Overstock becomes markdown, liquidation or landfill. Forecasting models that align inventory with actual demand reduce waste at the source. Better product data, sizing tools and recommendation accuracy also reduce the chance of returns.