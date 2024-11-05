Lack of compliance can result in major penalties for companies, and conducting an internal compliance audit can prevent problems down the road. HR leaders should learn what to include on an HR compliance audit checklist to ensure that employees cover all important areas during their organization's internal HR audit.

Keeping track of certain documents and storing them in the proper manner are imperative for HR compliance. Creating a compliance audit checklist helps ensure that a company is ready at any time for an audit by the government.

Learn more about what to include on an HR compliance audit checklist.

What is an HR compliance audit? An HR compliance audit is a process that helps HR leaders confirm that their organization is following all the procedures required by government regulations. Failure to comply can incur significant financial penalties, so conducting an HR compliance audit is considered a best practice for companies of any size and is particularly necessary for large ones. An HR team, or an internal team in a department other than HR, can proactively carry out an HR compliance audit to ensure the organization is following all required practices.

Why would the government conduct an audit? An audit by a government agency may be routine or may occur because someone alerted the government agency to noncompliant practices. During a routine HR compliance audit conducted by a state's Department of Labor, auditors assess whether or not the HR department has correctly maintained the company's federally mandated I-9 forms. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requires that companies store the forms separately from employee files and make them accessible to government auditors. Fines can exceed $2,000 per violation if a government auditor discovers that the forms are improperly stored or lacking in some way. Misclassifying employees is another serious violation of government regulations. Two common forms of misclassification are classifying a nonexempt employee as exempt and classifying a full-time employee as a contractor. HR staff can consult guidance from the IRS and the Fair Labor Standards Act to ensure they are properly classifying employees.