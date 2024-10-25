5 best practices for HR data compliance

Data breaches can have a devastating impact on a company, potentially leading to negative effects such as lawsuits and government investigations. Every HR department must take steps to protect employee data, no matter the company size.

Big data breaches are likely top-of-mind for HR leaders, but HR staff must also avoid small breaches, such as giving a worker access to confidential employee information that the worker does not require. HR staff should also be familiar with the employee data laws that are applicable to their organization.

Here are some best practices that HR staff must follow to ensure their company avoids any data compliance issues.

Commonly applicable national, international employee data laws Many countries and smaller areas within them, such as states and provinces, have passed legislation requiring companies to protect their employees' personal data. These laws outline required practices when handling and sharing employee data, such as restrictions on who can see different types of data, acceptable storage methods and rules for data retention. HR leaders should confirm if any of the following laws affect their organization. Multiple laws may apply to global companies with employees living in more than one country. General Data Protection Regulation The GDPR is a regulation developed by the European Union that dictates how companies can collect, use and dispose of personal data in a professional setting. The regulation's definition of personal data encompasses any personal data about an employee. Many countries have implemented variations of this regulation following the GDPR's release in Europe. California Privacy Rights Act Under the CPRA, companies must tell workers who live in California about the personal data gathered by the organization and the way that the company is utilizing that information. Companies must share an alert about their policies related to sharing or selling data and data retention, among other policies. Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act PIPEDA is Canadian legislation that dictates how federally regulated companies can collect, use and share employee data. One of the requirements of the act is that organizations must obtain permission from an employee to gather the employee's personal data.