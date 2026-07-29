Vibe slop in coding: A guide for IT executives

Executive summary Quality crisis. Enterprise tech leaders report increased production issues from AI-generated code, with security vulnerabilities such as authentication bypasses, injection flaws and broken access controls that evade initial testing.

Enterprise tech leaders report increased production issues from AI-generated code, with security vulnerabilities such as authentication bypasses, injection flaws and broken access controls that evade initial testing. Hidden technical debt. AI-generated code creates compounding liabilities through unreviewed implementations, inconsistent patterns and systems no one fully understands, creating operational blind spots that slow incident response.

AI-generated code creates compounding liabilities through unreviewed implementations, inconsistent patterns and systems no one fully understands, creating operational blind spots that slow incident response. Governance imperative. Treating AI code as untrusted third-party input requires enhanced protocols, such as designated human ownership for every line, automated security gates in CI/CD pipelines and AI-assisted development standards.

One of the many uses of generative AI is AI coding tools -- including vibe coding -- that enable anyone to write code and even entire applications with plain English prompts.

While the promise of vibe coding is a democratization of application development, it also comes with risk. Vibe coding-generated applications can be of lower quality than their human-developed counterparts, introducing security flaws and reliability concerns.

The numbers show how poorly AI-generated code performs in terms of quality. CloudBees' 2026 State of Code Abundance report found 81% of enterprise tech leaders saw more production issues tied to AI-generated code, even though 92% felt confident shipping it. GitClear's January 2026 analysis found that the worst code quality outcomes were nine times more likely with its heaviest AI users. The vibe slop crisis is not just abstract GenAI code problems. It shows up as outages.

Security failures carry their own price. In 2025, researcher Matt Palmer disclosed CVE-2025-48757, a flaw in the AI platform Lovable that exposed more than 170 apps to unauthenticated database access.

What is vibe slop? The concept of AI slop has been growing in recent years to describe the high-volume, low-quality nature of some AI-generated content. Vibe slop can be thought of as a specific flavor of AI slop, that is, the result of low-quality AI-generated code. The code runs without errors, and, to the untrained eye, it might look fine. The reality is that the vibe slop code was never subjected to review, testing and architectural thinking that separates working code from production-ready code. The most dangerous cases are not the ones that crash. Joshua Copeland, professor at Tulane University and director of cybersecurity at Crescendo AI, has seen AI-generated code pass every test and still miss the point. "In these situations, the code executes successfully but solves a problem different from the organization's intent," Copeland said. "Such defects are often more hazardous than outright failures because they can persist undetected in production."

Risks of vibe slop The risks associated with vibe slop are more specific than just plain generic AI slop. These risk categories can also compound. An unreviewed vulnerability becomes technical debt, and unmeasured debt becomes an operational blind spot. AI code security vulnerabilities AI models can suggest insecure coding patterns such as hardcoded credentials, authentication shortcuts and unvalidated inputs that could lead to SQL injection risks. Secure Code Warrior's AI Trust Index, built with RMIT University in Australia, evaluated 1,760 AI-generated codebases across 16 models. It found an average of 15 vulnerabilities per codebase, clustered mainly around logging failures, injection flaws, insecure design and broken access control. That last category is what one CIO ran into directly. "One example was code that had bypassed an existing authentication pattern because AI created a simplified implementation," said Ha Hoang, CIO at Commvault, a data management protection company. "It passed initial testing but failed security review because it ignored pre-established access controls. It only took a day or two to identify because we have security and architecture reviews built into our process." Technical debt explosion Vibe slop tends to make technical debt issues worse as AI-generated code piles up faster than teams can review it. "The metrics I have teams track are review latency, defect escape rate into production and the percentage of merged code with a named human accountable for it -- when that last number drops, debt is compounding silently," said Nick Shevelyov, founder of vCSO.ai and former chief security officer, chief privacy officer and CIO of Silicon Valley Bank. "Code shipped at machine speed without validation isn't throughput; it's unvalidated inventory moved onto the balance sheet as a liability." Sudheer Mareddi, senior vice president and head of global delivery for digital engineering services at Sutherland, saw the same pattern. "We also saw new forms of technical debt, including duplicated logic, inconsistent design patterns, and unnecessary abstractions," he said. System reliability and performance AI-generated code is typically validated against the concept commonly known as the happy path. That's the everyday scenario where if nothing goes wrong on the initial run, that's good enough. Common application failures, such as concurrency issues, resource leaks and edge cases, go untested until they surface under real load. Amazon saw this in March 2026, when AI-assisted code changes contributed to two outages at its retail site within a week, according to internal documents reported by Business Insider. One caused 120,000 lost orders and 1.6 million website errors. The other caused an estimated 6.3 million lost orders. The metrics I have teams track are review latency, defect escape rate into production and the percentage of merged code with a named human accountable for it -- when that last number drops, debt is compounding silently. Nick Shevelyov, founder of vCSO.ai Intellectual property and licensing risks AI models trained in public repositories can potentially create legal issues. Doe v. GitHub, a 2022 lawsuit alleging Copilot's outputs strip copyright management information required under federal law, is awaiting a Ninth Circuit ruling after oral arguments in February 2026. Compliance and regulatory exposure AI-generated code can also introduce regulatory compliance risks. Vibe coding tools can embed GDPR, HIPAA or PCI-DSS violations without anyone flagging them as compliance issues. "Not automating controls for regulatory frameworks will create chaos in the next compliance cycle," said John-Paul Herold, vice president of engineering at Sembi, a software quality management company. Loss of engineering excellence Too much vibe coding can erode developers' problem-solving skills. Additionally, codebases built from inconsistent AI output are harder for new hires to learn. "The risk is real, particularly for junior engineers. AI can accelerate coding, but it cannot replace engineering judgment," Mareddi said. "The first skill to erode is diagnosis, not coding." Operational blind spots AI-generated code can create systems nobody fully understands, slowing incident response when something breaks. At Pearl, CTO JP Beaudry watched an AI code reviewer approve a change that reduced lead delivery to certain experts from five per day to two, breaking a contractual guarantee. "While the AI flagged smaller issues in the code, including race conditions, naming issues and null safety, it had no knowledge that five leads per day was a contractual commitment, so it missed the defect that mattered most," he said.