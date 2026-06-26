Weekly news roundup: OpenAI launches chip, Anthropic privacy updates and Bitcoin’s sudden slump

In tech news this week, Open AI partnered with Broadcom to bring out its own chip in a bid for control of the AI stack, Anthropic set age verification rules for Claude, Tata Electronics was cyberhacked, Apple jacked up prices and Bitcoin value tanked.

Here's what you need to know from the week starting June 22, plus the latest updates in IPOs and executive leadership.

OpenAI unveils its own chip alongside Broadcom This week OpenAI unveiled its first custom AI chip, developed in partnership with Broadcom. The processor, named "Jalapeño," was designed for inference and optimized for LLMs to power AI services like ChatGPT. The move follows a growing trend among major AI players to seek greater control over their infrastructure and reduce dependence on Nvidia's increasingly expensive GPUs. As demand for AI continues to outpace supply, organizations are increasingly building their own custom silicon tailored to their specific workloads and requirements. OpenAI's partnership with Broadcom allows the company to optimize performance without relying on vendors like Nvidia.

Tata Electronics confirms data breach Electronics and semiconductor manufacturer Tata Electronics -- a key supplier to Apple -- confirmed it had suffered a cyberattack that affected portions of its IT infrastructure after threat actors began leaking data to an online hacker forum. According to cybersecurity researchers, the ransomware group has leaked over 200,000 files on the dark web. Some of these reported leaks included sensitive data from companies including Apple and Tesla.



For CIOs and security leaders, the Tata Electronics breach is a reminder that organizations relying on electronics, semiconductor or manufacturing partners may face indirect exposure even when their own systems remain secure.

Anthropic’s Claude to require age verification Anthropic is introducing age verification measures for Claude, with some users potentially required to verify their age when using government-issued documents. These updates were announced as part of Anthropic’s new privacy policy. The company states that “in certain circumstances, we may ask you to verify your age or identity.” In a post on X, Anthropic employee Thariq Shihipar wrote that “this is an update we rolled out in April that applies only to a small subset of users flagged for potentially fraudulent activity instead of outright banning them.”

Apple hikes prices due to chip shortage Apple raised prices across some of its Mac and iPad portfolio, citing surging costs for memory and storage chips. Apple’s cheapest iPad is now priced at $449, up from $349. The Apple TV is now priced at $199, up from $129. The Apple Vision Pro headset has increased by $200. Company executives linked the price increases to the AI boom, the surge in data centers and the growth in demand for memory and storage. AI demand is now influencing pricing across the entire semiconductor ecosystem, creating ripple effects for laptops, storage systems and data center equipment.

Bitcoin price rapidly declines Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline, falling below $60,000, its lowest value since October 2024. The cryptocurrency has now lost approximately half its value from the record highs seen late last year. The decline is largely driven by a combination of economic uncertainty and weakening confidence in higher-risk assets. It signals a resistance in business confidence and technology investment sentiment andcontinued weakness could mean a more cautious environment for technology spending.

Executive moves Sean Gallagher. NASA named Sean Gallagher as CIO. Gallagher has been acting CIO since January. Previously, Gallagher served as the deputy chief information officer for operations in the office of the chief information officer at NASA Headquarters.

NASA named Sean Gallagher as CIO. Gallagher has been acting CIO since January. Previously, Gallagher served as the deputy chief information officer for operations in the office of the chief information officer at NASA Headquarters. Travis Nixon. Travis Nixon has been appointed chief data and AI officer at Dollar General following executive shakeups. Nixon was the senior vice president for AI at the company.

Travis Nixon has been appointed chief data and AI officer at Dollar General following executive shakeups. Nixon was the senior vice president for AI at the company. Tom Hutchins. Dollar General also appointed Tom Hutchins as CTO. Hutchins was Dollar General's senior vice president for technology.

Dollar General also appointed Tom Hutchins as CTO. Hutchins was Dollar General's senior vice president for technology. Kunal Shah. Kunal Shah has been brought in to lead Meta’s WhatsApp, the company confirmed on June 22. Previous WhatsApp lead, Will Cathcart, will be transitioning to another role at Meta. Shah is the founder of the Indian based fintech platform CRED.

Kunal Shah has been brought in to lead Meta’s WhatsApp, the company confirmed on June 22. Previous WhatsApp lead, Will Cathcart, will be transitioning to another role at Meta. Shah is the founder of the Indian based fintech platform CRED. Robert Geckle. Robert Geckle has been appointed CEO at Thales USA, effective July 1. Geckle previously held roles as president of the board and CEO at Airbus U.S. Space & Defense.