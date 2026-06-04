Big data integration techniques and best practices to adopt

Effective data integration is essential for generating accurate analytics insights and AI outcomes in big data applications. But big data integration requires a shift away from traditional integration techniques to handle large volumes of diverse data often collected and processed at high velocity.

Big data environments provide new opportunities to derive insights from unstructured and semistructured data, such as website and application logs, emails, social media posts, images and IoT data streams. Conventional integration approaches fall short when teams need to work with this data, said Rosaria Silipo, a data scientist, author and co-host of the "My Data Guest" podcast.

Data integration is especially challenging when volume, variety and velocity -- the core 3 V's of big data -- are all factors in analytics and AI applications. Ad hoc integration for individual projects isn't viable in such scenarios, Silipo said. To avoid problems and maximize business value, data leaders must develop a comprehensive integration strategy that addresses big data's scale and complexity.

How AI agents complicate big data integration The rise of agentic AI further complicates big data integration. Basic integration involves a one-directional pipeline: Data flows from source systems into a repository for analysis. More advanced applications support bidirectional data integration that directly feeds analytics insights back into operational systems. As organizations increasingly deploy AI agents, data teams might need to implement bidirectional integration at a much larger scale. AI agents don't just access and analyze the data in a data lake or lakehouse, said David DuChene, senior manager of data and AI professional services at SHI International. They generate new outputs and surface latent relationships across data domains. Agents also autonomously push enriched insights back to the original source systems if configured to do so. That capability requires more extensive bidirectional integration capabilities, often operating continuously, DuChene said. Data governance pressures also increase with agentic AI. Dan Federoff, vice president and head of data solutions at IT consultancy Bridgenext, said agents don't push back on bad data; they stealthily spread it across an organization. That makes effective data governance -- including strong data quality management and comprehensive data lineage documentation -- even more critical to successful big data integration in the AI era, Federoff said. In addition, authorization and access control must become more dynamic, said Steve Touw, co-founder and CTO at data security platform vendor Immuta. AI agents operate at machine speed, often across systems and on behalf of multiple users with different permission levels. Touw recommended assigning identities to agents that dynamically assume the permissions of different users and configuring the integration layer to provision ephemeral, just-in-time roles. Doing so enables an agent to query data without holding permanent access privileges. ELT, change data capture and streaming data integration are commonly used in big data environments.