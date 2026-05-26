Turning data into intelligence for the AI native era

The potential for new advanced AI technologies, and agentic AI in particular, to transform large swaths of practically every organization remains enormous -- everything from software engineering to customer service to sales and marketing operations. Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, notes that agentic AI has now ushered in the 'useful' era of AI for enterprises.

Translating that potential into real business results, however, may not be straightforward for any organization. It's going to take strong measures of effort, focus, extreme commitment from leadership and a deep understanding of what the foundations of success look like. And in a nascent market moving at hyper-speed like AI, that is far from easy.

It's a challenge that Dell Technologies has accepted with relish. I had the opportunity to attend the company's annual customer gathering in Las Vegas recently, at which Dell outlined a comprehensive approach for how it intends to remove 'the barrier between imagination and execution.'

The current 'state of play' Before highlighting exactly what Dell is doing, it's worth noting the current 'state of play' as organizations globally look to build out their AI ambitions. Clearly every customer is different, but in general, here's how I see some of the key challenges shaping up. Data as a primary differentiator In a world where almost every organization is essentially using the same AI models, differentiation needs to come from elsewhere. Increasingly, that will be through their data. That's simple to say, but for most, it's a much more difficult thing to do. They must learn how to harvest and assimilate the 'right' data from their enormous, fragmented, distributed and immensely varied data sets. Our research already flags data-related issues, but for most, it's seen as a top challenge. 68% of IT leaders said that data management was the most challenging part of implementing AI in production. And this is before AI has been operationalized at scale within most organizations. If building the compute/GPU environment (the AI Factories) was the first big step in turning AI's promise into reality, then the task of effectively, efficiently and securely connecting an organization's myriad data assets to agentic and other AI workflows is the next greatest challenge. Simplifying the entire process to make it repeatable, agile and work at near real-time speed to increase time to value, without increasing risk, is understandably daunting, but is where organizations must reach next. AI is a hybrid workload It's almost a cliché to say that data has gravity, but that's because it's true. And while data for training LLMs is often concentrated in a single location (chiefly, the cloud), this may not be practical, preferable or even allowable for inference-oriented workloads -- for regulatory and sovereignty reasons.



Agentic AI needs to run wherever you have data. And that's everywhere; in the cloud, in the data center, at the edge and, increasingly, at the desk-level. AI began in the cloud, and of course that will remain a fundamental component; but 75% of IT leaders say AI is a hybrid workload that uses on- and off-premises data. Moreover, for many organizations, their most valuable data resides on-premises. Finding a way to effectively, but securely, use this data in AI workflows is the difference between merely 'using' AI and having it drive real-world differentiation. Token anxiety is real While most organizations are not deploying GPUs at scale, almost all are or soon will be consuming GPU-based agentic services. And though per-token costs are falling, overall token generation is exploding. Just like shadow cloud became a significant stealth cost a decade ago, shadow AI is now a cause for anxiety for company accountants. Engineering teams can burn through thousands of dollars in token usage in just a few days. As a result, organizations are seeking effective ways to understand, predict and better manage costs to enable broader usage, rather than limit it. Simplified, flexible AI infrastructure deployment at scale For the growing number of organizations that are deploying AI infrastructure at scale (such as large enterprises, public cloud service providers and education institutions), two challenges are rapidly emerging. First, how to ramp up new infrastructure as quickly as possible to satisfy burgeoning demand. And second, what to do if the requirements change? AI is proving to be something of a mercurial technology – largely due to its nascent, fast-evolving nature. However, it is vulnerable to its own hype. This makes anticipating future requirements extremely difficult. How can those building the AI factories of the future insulate themselves from these swings?