The data backup confidence gap: Are you really recovery ready?

If your organization experienced unplanned downtime and had to recover, how long would it take? It's probably longer than you think.

If a business is unable to recover quickly, it can result in extended downtime, operational disruption and even irreversible data loss. These impacts can hurt the business's reputation, erode customer trust, lead to compliance penalties or costly regulatory fines, and cause lost revenue, directly affecting the bottom line.

According to The State of Backup and Recovery Report 2025 by Unitrends, more than 60% of surveyed organizations were confident in their ability to recover from downtime within hours. However, in practice, only 35% were able to recover within that time frame.

The data backup confidence gap is real, and it's dangerous for organizations of all sizes.

Where the confidence is coming from Despite a rapidly evolving threat landscape, market research, such as the Unitrends report, shows that business leaders are confident in their data backup strategies. This confidence does not equate to a lack of data security awareness. Today's business leaders understand the importance of cybersecurity; the proof is in their increasing cybersecurity investment. According to a global study commissioned by Sage and conducted by IDC, small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in particular are increasing cybersecurity investments. However, this investment is not translating into operational readiness and resilience. Part of the problem might be that many SMBs have loosely defined cybersecurity responsibilities and data protection protocols. In smaller organizations, security is often embedded within the wider IT function. This lack of clear ownership and data security expertise is likely related to poorly defined data backup policies, inconsistent recovery process documentation and nearly non-existent review cycles. The proof is in the survey responses: Most SMBs surveyed have only baseline data protections in place, and only 36% test their incident response plans. Even in organizations that have established clear data backup and recovery metrics, like recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs), there's often a lack of alignment with business resiliency. According to Veeam's Data Trust and Resilience Report 2026, 90% of surveyed organizations are confident in meeting their defined RTOs, but only 69% say those RTOs align with business continuity goals. That dissonance is the center of the backup confidence gap: Business and IT leaders are aware of the need for strong data protection, comprehensive data backups, and rapid data recovery, but the reality of their backup and recovery capabilities doesn't match their expectations.

Why backups aren't measuring up There is no single reason for the data backup confidence gap, but some current trends may be responsible. As organizations embed AI deeper into core processes, the ability to recover quickly from data disruptions is becoming more important than ever. For example, organizations are becoming much less tolerant of downtime and data unavailability, especially in the wake of surging AI adoption. AI applications require high levels of data availability and unparalleled access to vast stores of data. As organizations embed AI deeper into core processes, the ability to recover quickly from data disruptions is becoming more important than ever. In this environment, a traditional data protection strategy won't cut it. Organizations need to keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat landscape and detect, respond and recover from incidents as quickly as possible. But relying on outdated data backup and recovery protocols and tightening RPOs and RTOs isn't enough. Traditional data protection strategies might provide leaders with a false sense of security, and the need for recovery speed could distract them from focusing on recovery assurance. Older strategies are typically more rigid and focus on hardware-defined protections. This creates a static data infrastructure that can't adapt to modern data challenges, which can lead to IT teams using a patchwork of data protection tools to cover gaps. However, using multiple tools instead of a cohesive fix can lead to inconsistent security coverage and make it difficult to spot vulnerabilities hiding in blind spots. As a result, leaders might feel like they are doing the right thing by investing in security, acquiring and using new data protection tools, and setting tighter data recovery metrics, but these efforts aren't making their business more resilient. Instead, the data backup confidence gap is leaving their organization exposed to vulnerabilities and less equipped to recover from disruptions.