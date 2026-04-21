Sorry, backups are just not enough to guarantee restoration

Recovery capabilities are a board-level concern, not an IT task or a mere scheduled job on a server. There is a significant gap between stored data and usable data—one that spans data availability, corruption and security.

Many organizations and IT leaders assume that backups and resilience are equivalent. However, this is not the case. This assumption can lead to serious business consequences including downtime, revenue loss and reputational damage associated with slow or failed recoveries.

IT leaders must view resilience—and backup restoration in particular—through the lens of risk exposure, operational continuity and stakeholder expectations.

The hidden risk: Recovery gaps in modern enterprises Modern enterprises often span hybrid or multi-cloud deployments, integrated IoT environments and edge computing platforms, making it challenging to track data locations. In addition, growing data volumes continue to strain storage systems and data management. These challenges make it easy for gaps to form where information isn't backed up or where restorations are time-consuming and unreliable. Common failure points include the following: Slow recovery times causing delays for users and customers.

Untested disaster recovery (DR) workflows that create a false sense of security.

Limited granularity, where data restore processes are all-or-nothing.

Uninformed architecture decisions affecting retrieval speed.

Misaligned business investments based on incomplete information. Significant real-world implications include extended outages, inability to meet service-level agreement (SLA) or compliance mandates, and service downtime that affects consumers. Many organizations overestimate their readiness based on untested systems or incomplete backup workflows, especially as new technologies continue to evolve. Slow or failed recovery processes introduce data access latency.

Defining what matters: Aligning recovery with business priorities Setting recovery expectations is essential when negotiating SLAs with internal and external customers. It's not enough to give a blanket estimate for restoring data—different systems have different recovery expectations. Two key measurements are recovery point objectives (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO). RPO is the maximum acceptable amount of data loss measured in time, defining how far back in time systems and data must be restored to resume operations effectively. RTO is the maximum acceptable amount of time a system, application or process can be unavailable after a disruption before it significantly impacts the business. Workloads are classified and prioritized based on effect. The two primary levels are mission-critical and non-mission-critical. Individual organizations and business units might define additional classifications. Cross-functional alignment between IT, business units and compliance is crucial. Recovery objectives are associated with the following: Customer experience.

Revenue continuity.

Regulatory obligations. Constructing a foundation for recovery and resilience means establishing governance and business alignment based on data management priorities. You cannot improve what you don't measure.

Strategic action plan: What to do and when Establish an action plan for creating a solid, reliable data recovery foundation. Our included action plan consists of four primary steps. Strategic action #1: Assess current recovery performance You cannot improve what you don't measure. Conduct a comprehensive audit of current recovery capabilities. Include the following: Actual vs. expected recovery times.

Bottlenecks in data retrieval. Next, identify gaps between backup success rates and data restoration success rates. Use DR methods and best practices when testing. Potential tasks include the following: Simulate recovery scenarios.

Evaluate recovery metrics.

Automate recovery workflows.

Validate backup integrity.

Establish clear roles and communication. Understanding the organization's current ability to restore data—including time and resources spent—provides a springboard for improvement. Strategic action #2: Document and operationalize RPO/RTO targets Transition from informal expectations to documented, enforceable targets based on realistic information. Ensure these targets align with the following: Business continuity plans.

Regulatory requirements.

Security policies and best practices.

Unique business unit needs. Integrate these targets into vendor SLAs, internal performance metrics and data recovery processes. Strategic action #3: Test recovery workflows regularly Testing is the hallmark of successful recovery workflows. Untested plans often fail in real incidents, leading to lost data and costly penalties. At a minimum, conduct regular testing that consists of scheduled DR drills based on realistic incidents. Include scenario-based testing for cyberattacks, system failures and human error situations. Capture successful practices and growth opportunities. Iterate plans and procedures, then measure improvements during the next test phase. Strategic action #4: Enable granular and flexible recovery One essential tactic to move beyond full-system restore processes is to enable file-level recovery and incremental restoration. This approach offers numerous benefits, including the following: Faster response times.

Less interference with data that was unaffected by the incident.

Reduced operational disruption. Align granular recovery steps with specific business use cases and unique business unit requirements. This additional flexibility adds time savings and agility during crisis response.