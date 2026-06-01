Storage area networks (SANs) have become increasingly popular over the years, but they aren't necessarily the right choice for every organization. Before deploying one, organizations should carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages of a SAN.

Advantages of a storage area network Fast.

Easy to scale.

Fault-tolerant.

Better hard disk utilization. One of the biggest advantages of using a storage area network is that SANs generally provide better performance than competing technologies, such as network-attached storage (NAS). A NAS is a network-based storage device, with storage traffic being routed across a LAN. NAS systems are typically inexpensive -- with some consisting of only a single hard drive -- and easy to configure. However, NAS devices tend to be slow because they are constrained by network bandwidth limitations. Even so, they remain a popular choice -- especially in smaller environments -- for use as file servers or as a general-purpose data storage platform. Some organizations also use NAS devices for data protection. SANs, on the other hand, are purpose-built networks designed specifically for enterprise storage. Rather than sending storage traffic across a LAN, SAN traffic is usually sent over a dedicated Fibre Channel connection. Servers have direct, block-level data access to storage devices within the SAN. The result is better performance than what can typically be achieved through a NAS or similar technology. SANs are also designed to be easy to scale. An organization can add capacity simply by adding switches and hard disks. However, scalability can include high costs at the enterprise storage level. This article is part of What is a SAN? Ultimate storage area network guide Which also includes:

Advantages and disadvantages of using a SAN

Advantages and disadvantages of using a SAN Top SAN products powering enterprise IT strategy

Top SAN products powering enterprise IT strategy Make remote SAN management work in the age of coronavirus Download 1 Download this entire guide for FREE now! Another advantage of using a SAN is that it helps organizations to use their raw storage more efficiently. Consider that when direct-attached storage (DAS) is used, each server has its own disks, spanned by a file system. Because it's almost impossible to estimate the exact amount of storage space that a server will need, some amount of capacity will likely go unused. Conversely, SANs treat storage space as a pool of resources that can be allocated on an as-needed basis. This helps avoid wasted capacity. SANs are specifically designed for use in high-performance, mission-critical environments. As such, they typically include multiple levels of redundancy. For instance, if a switch fails, storage traffic is automatically rerouted through another switch to avoid an outage. A storage area network is a dedicated high-speed network that connects pools of storage devices to multiple servers.

Disadvantages of a storage area network SANs have two main disadvantages. First, they are expensive. Redundant, high-performance hardware is costly by its very nature. However, it isn't just the acquisition costs that make SANs expensive. There are also ongoing maintenance and management costs to consider. The other main disadvantage to operating a SAN is its complexity. Deploying, managing and maintaining a SAN requires special knowledge. As such, organizations that deploy SANs must provide the IT staff with additional training or hire storage administrators. Specific cost and complexity concerns include: High initial investment (capital expense).

High cost of scalability.

Complex configuration makes initial setup and troubleshooting difficult.

High cost of configuration and administrative talent to deploy and maintain the SAN.

Potential single point of failure.

Vendor lock-in risk tied to proprietary hardware and protocols. In many organizations, these concerns are outweighed by the advantages a robust SAN deployment offers. However, the challenges are worth noting, particularly around long-term configuration and troubleshooting support. Scalability is also a very real issue.

Decision-making guidance SANs can deliver high performance, centralized storage and enterprise-grade availability, but they are not always the right fit. Begin by defining business objectives to identify the actual issues the SAN should resolve. Ask the following questions: Are mission-critical applications dependent on low-latency storage?

Is downtime financially or operationally unacceptable?

Is rapid business growth (and, therefore, storage requirements) expected?

Are regulatory or compliance requirements driving infrastructure decisions?

Does the organization require centralized storage governance? SANs are often a good choice when specific decision criteria are met, such as: Running large databases, virtualization or transactional systems.

Supporting 24/7 operations.

Managing large-scale virtualization clusters.

Requiring high availability and disaster recovery. SANs may not be a good choice when the following criteria apply: Workloads are lightweight or departmental.

The primary need is file sharing.

Cloud-native applications dominate.

Budgets (CapEx and OpEx) are constrained.

Common use cases Database hosting is a common use case for SANs. Mission-critical applications almost always rely on back-end databases. SANs help ensure that these databases deliver the required level of performance while also helping to protect the data within the databases. SANs are also commonly used in virtual server deployments. Server virtualization is based on the idea that physical servers are commonly underutilized and that hardware costs can be decreased by allowing multiple virtual servers to share a physical server's hardware resources. The flip side to this, however, is that VMs compete with one another for access to hardware resources and, if left unchecked, can overwhelm a host. This is especially true for storage IOPS, which tends to be the resource that most often limits the number of VMs that a host can accommodate. A SAN can help to increase a host's virtual machine (VM) density by offloading storage resources from a local storage device. Additionally, a SAN is designed with multiple layers of fault tolerance and can, therefore, help to make VMs more resilient to failure. Just as SANs can benefit virtual server environments, a storage network can also benefit organizations that host virtual desktops. VDI environments are somewhat like virtual server environments, but they host desktop operating systems such as Windows 11 rather than virtual servers. A VDI platform may host hundreds, or even thousands, of virtual desktops. A SAN can be an ideal storage platform for VDI environments because it can easily scale to accommodate additional virtual desktops as an organization grows.