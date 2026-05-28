Compare AI risk management frameworks from NIST and beyond

More organizations than ever are using AI, but for those who want to incorporate it responsibly, it can be difficult to identify emerging risks. Luckily, several frameworks are available for assessing and managing AI risks.

Today, the framework most often used in AI system planning was created by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The NIST AI Risk Management Framework can be used in conjunction with other frameworks, but some organizations might opt out of using the NIST AI RMF completely.

It is important to note that the NIST AI RMF is voluntary and serves more as guidance for managing AI risk. Depending on the industry, some organizations might be obligated to follow other frameworks to meet specific compliance requirements. While the NIST AI RMF is designed for government applications, it can be applied to private sector organizations as well.

NIST is currently the industry standard, but it's not the only option. To get a better idea of which AI risk management framework is best for your organization, consider the options below in addition to—or in lieu of—NIST.

Key criteria in the NIST AI RMF There are four core functions of the NIST AI RMF: Govern, Map, Measure and Manage. This article will use these elements as a baseline to compare NIST with other frameworks. The Govern function includes the creation of a culture of risk management directed at AI systems and technology, procedures to manage risk in AI systems, guidelines to align risk with business requirements, guidance on deploying AI systems and managing the AI system lifecycle.

includes the creation of a culture of risk management directed at AI systems and technology, procedures to manage risk in AI systems, guidelines to align risk with business requirements, guidance on deploying AI systems and managing the AI system lifecycle. Map defines how to identify and address risks to AI systems across the AI lifecycle.

Measure describes qualitative, quantitative and other methods of assessing, evaluating and monitoring AI risks, including testing and performance assessments.

Manage defines how to monitor, evaluate and respond to AI risks as defined in the Govern function.