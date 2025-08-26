Agentic AI compliance and regulation: What to know

The widescale adoption of artificial intelligence by organizations has brought countless benefits, but it has also come with downsides.

In fact, 95% of executives said their organizations experienced negative consequences in the past two years as a result of their enterprise AI use, according to an August 2025 report from Infosys, "Responsible Enterprise AI in the Agentic Era." A direct financial loss was the most common consequence, reported in 77% of the cases.

As dire as those figures might seem, they could get even worse as organizations begin to implement agentic AI. Infosys found that 86% of executives who were aware of agentic AI believed that the technology poses additional risks and compliance challenges to their business.

"Agentic AI, because of its autonomous decision-making and autonomous action without a human in the loop, introduces additional risks," said Valence Howden, an advisory fellow with Info-Tech Research Group.

The term agentic AI, or AI agents, refers to AI systems that can make independent decisions and adapt their behavior autonomously to achieve a specific goal. Unlike traditional automation tools that follow a rigid, fixed set of instructions, agentic AI systems use learned patterns and relationships to reason and adjust their actions in real time. The capability to act independently is what sets AI agents apart from basic automation.

Why agentic AI needs new compliance strategies Agentic AI's ability to make decisions and execute actions on its own introduces heightened risk into the organization, prompting AI experts and compliance officers to advise executives to be more attentive to embedding needed controls into the systems from the start. Valence Howden Valence Howden "An [agentic AI] agent is parsing data through lots of layers, and there are compliance and governance and risk across all those layers," Howden explained. The more complex and important the activities performed by agents are, the more companies are increasing that risk. At the same time, compliance under any circumstances is hard to do because it's a moving target, Howden underscored. "It's moving all the time, and yet you have to build a compliance structure for something that doesn't stay the same," he said. Asha Palmer, senior vice president of compliance at Skillsoft, which makes learning management system software and training content for businesses, has witnessed how the additional security risk agentic AI poses can manifest. She cited a case at another company where an AI agent broke through a firewall to access confidential data during its testing phase. Indeed, accessing and exposing sensitive data is one of the main risks that agentic AI presents, Palmer and others said. If programmed to gather insights, for example, an AI agent might access sensitive areas of the system without proper safeguards, leading to unintended exposure. If the agentic agent is compromised, it could also be manipulated to expose those weak spots. Other risks of agentic AI include AI hallucinations, infringement on copyrighted or otherwise protected material, the use of biased or bad information to make decisions and unauthorized actions. Those risks are not necessarily unique to agentic AI, as they also are associated with artificial intelligence in general. However, as Palmer and others interviewed noted, these risks are heightened in agentic AI: The sequence of agentic AI actions happening within the workflow, the layers in which the actions are happening, the speed at which those actions take place and the autonomous nature of those actions all make it more difficult to root out where, what and why something goes wrong. Andrew Grosso Andrew Grosso This complexity has convinced experts like Andrew Grosso, principal attorney with Andrew Grosso & Associates and current chair of the Subcommittee on Law for the Association for Computing Machinery's U.S. Technology Policy Committee, that agentic AI fundamentally changes how companies will need to approach compliance. "My opinion is that agentic AI does require new compliance strategies," Grosso said.

Addressing new risks and implementing controls for agentic AI How can enterprises address the risks inherent in using agentic AI? Palmer said her approach to ensuring agentic AI complies with any relevant regulations and standards is the same approach she takes to ensure compliance and reduce risk with other types of AI: Understand and assess the use case. Working with a cross-functional team, start with understanding and assessing the use case where AI will be deployed. List the specific risks associated with the use case.

Emerging AI compliance frameworks for enterprises Ensuring AI agents are compliant with any applicable rules, regulations, standards and best practices falls under the idea of responsible AI. Responsible AI is an approach to developing and deploying AI to ensure it is accountable, ethical, fair, safe, transparent and trustworthy. There are several frameworks that organizations can use to help ensure they're developing responsible AI and, as part of that, compliant AI agents: European Union's AI Act. This act promotes safe, transparent AI by categorizing risk levels, guiding responsible development and ensuring compliance through clear rules, accountability, and enforcement mechanisms.

This act promotes safe, transparent AI by categorizing risk levels, guiding responsible development and ensuring compliance through clear rules, accountability, and enforcement mechanisms. G7 Code of Conduct for AI. This set of voluntary guidelines promotes the safe, secure and trustworthy development and deployment of advanced AI systems and advises organizations to identify, evaluate and mitigate risks throughout the AI lifecycle.

This set of voluntary guidelines promotes the safe, secure and trustworthy development and deployment of advanced AI systems and advises organizations to identify, evaluate and mitigate risks throughout the AI lifecycle. ISO/IEC 42001. This set of voluntary guidelines covers the development and use of responsible AI by ensuring accountability, transparency and risk management; it helps align AI systems with ethical principles and regulatory requirements, thereby promoting trust, safety and compliance throughout the AI lifecycle.

This set of voluntary guidelines covers the development and use of responsible AI by ensuring accountability, transparency and risk management; it helps align AI systems with ethical principles and regulatory requirements, thereby promoting trust, safety and compliance throughout the AI lifecycle. NIST AI Risk Management Framework. This framework, intended for voluntary use, helps organizations design, develop and deploy responsible AI by addressing risks across those efforts. It promotes trustworthy AI through core functions -- govern, map, measure and manage -- helping ensure compliance, transparency and alignment with ethical and legal standards.

Regulatory trends in agentic AI The Infosys report found that 78% of surveyed executives viewed "[Responsible AI] practices as having a positive impact on their business growth" and noted that most of the surveyed executives also said they "welcome new AI regulations, mainly because such regulations will provide clarity, confidence, and trust in enterprise AI both internally and for their customers." However, regulations are still evolving, with experts saying none specifically addresses agentic AI. "The trend right now is to use the EU's AI Act framework as a foundation," the report stated, noting that most countries are using the framework with only slight variations to ensure their rules align with the EU's to avoid a patchwork of dozens of versions of regulations. Lawmakers in the U.S, both at the federal and state levels, are considering regulations but have yet to offer organizations any firm direction. In 2023, then-President Joe Biden issued an executive order on safe, secure and trustworthy AI; his successor, President Donald Trump, rescinded that order in 2025 and issued an executive order that further revoked any policies deemed to be a barrier to AI development in the U.S.