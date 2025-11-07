15 common data science techniques to know and use

Organizations that don't adequately invest in data science will be left behind as competitors gain significant advantages.

What exactly are data scientists doing that provides such transformative business benefits? Data science applications use machine learning (ML) and big data to develop deep insights and new capabilities, including predictive analytics, image and object recognition, conversational AI systems and beyond. The data science field is a collection of a few key components:

Statistical and mathematical approaches for accurately extracting quantifiable data.

Technical and algorithmic approaches that facilitate working with large data sets.

Advanced analytics techniques and methodologies to tackle data analysis from a scientific perspective.

Engineering tools and methods to wrangle large amounts of data into formats that derive high-quality insights.

Many common statistical and analytical techniques data scientists use have roots in centuries of mathematics and statistics enhanced by new technologies. Understanding and deploying these techniques will help organizations achieve the strategic and competitive benefits their business rivals already enjoy.

Classification techniques Data scientists use various data science techniques and methods to perform data analysis. They're looking to answer a primary question regarding classification problems: What category does this data belong to? There are many reasons for classifying data. If the data is a handwriting image, you might want to know what letter or number it represents. If the data represents loan applications, you may want to determine whether they should be approved or declined. Other classifications focus on determining patient treatments or whether an email message is spam. Data scientists use the following algorithms and methods to filter data into categories. Decision trees. This is a branching logic structure using machine-generated trees of parameters and values to classify data into defined categories.

This is a branching logic structure using machine-generated trees of parameters and values to classify data into defined categories. Naïve Bayes classifiers. Using probability, Bayes classifiers help put data into simple categories.

Using probability, Bayes classifiers help put data into simple categories. Support vector machines . SVMs draw a line or plane with a wide margin to separate data into different categories.

SVMs draw a line or plane with a wide margin to separate data into different categories. K-nearest neighbor. This technique uses a simple "lazy decision" method to identify the category a data point should belong to. This decision is based on the categories of its nearest neighbors in a data set.

This technique uses a simple "lazy decision" method to identify the category a data point should belong to. This decision is based on the categories of its nearest neighbors in a data set. Logistic regression . This classification technique fits data to a line to distinguish between different categories on each side. The line's shape is such that data shifts between categories rather than allowing for more fluid correlations.

This classification technique fits data to a line to distinguish between different categories on each side. The line's shape is such that data shifts between categories rather than allowing for more fluid correlations. Neural networks. This approach uses trained artificial neural networks, particularly those employing deep learning with multiple hidden layers. Neural nets have shown profound classification capabilities with extensive training data sets.

Regression techniques Instead of trying to find which category data falls into, teams might like to know the relationship between data points. Regression aims to find the predicted value of the data. It comes from the statistical idea of "regression to the mean." Regression can either be straightforward -- between one independent and one dependent variable -- or multidimensional, which tries to find the relationship between multiple variables. Some classification techniques, such as decision trees, SVMs and neural networks, can also do regressions. Other regression techniques include the following: Linear regression. One of the most widely used data science methods, this approach tries to find the line that best fits the analyzed data based on the correlation between two variables.

One of the most widely used data science methods, this approach tries to find the line that best fits the analyzed data based on the correlation between two variables. Lasso regression. This technique improves the prediction accuracy of linear regression models by using a subset of data in a final model. Lasso is short for "least absolute shrinkage and selection operator."

This technique improves the prediction accuracy of linear regression models by using a subset of data in a final model. Lasso is short for "least absolute shrinkage and selection operator." Multivariate regression. This technique involves identifying lines or planes that align with multiple data dimensions, potentially containing several variables.

Clustering and association analysis techniques Clustering and association help data scientists determine how data forms into groups and which groups different data points belong to. Clustering Clusters of related data points share various characteristics. They provide valuable insights for analytics applications. Methods for clustering and their uses include the following: K-means clustering. A k-means algorithm determines a certain number of clusters in a data set and finds the centroids, which identify cluster locations. Data points are assigned to the closest one.

A k-means algorithm determines a certain number of clusters in a data set and finds the centroids, which identify cluster locations. Data points are assigned to the closest one. Mean-shift clustering. This is another centroid-based clustering technique. Using it alone is possible, but it can also improve k-means clustering by shifting the designated centroids.

This is another centroid-based clustering technique. Using it alone is possible, but it can also improve k-means clustering by shifting the designated centroids. DBSCAN. This technique for discovering clusters uses a more advanced method of identifying cluster densities by grouping data points and marking outliers as noise. DBSCAN is short for "Density-Based Spatial Clustering of Applications with Noise."

This technique for discovering clusters uses a more advanced method of identifying cluster densities by grouping data points and marking outliers as noise. DBSCAN is short for "Density-Based Spatial Clustering of Applications with Noise." Gaussian mixture models. GMMs find clusters using a Gaussian distribution to group data together rather than treating the data as singular points.

GMMs find clusters using a Gaussian distribution to group data together rather than treating the data as singular points. Hierarchical clustering. Similar to a decision tree, this technique uses a hierarchical, branching approach to find clusters. Association analysis Association analysis is a related, but separate, technique. It finds association rules that describe commonalities between different data points. Like clustering, it finds groups that the data belongs to. However, in clustering, the goal is to segregate a large data set into identifiable groups. Association analysis measures the degree of association between data points. It tries to determine when data points will occur together, rather than identify clusters after the fact.