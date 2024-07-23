Understand the k-means clustering algorithm with examples

As data science continues to evolve, the k-means clustering algorithm remains a valuable tool to uncover insights and patterns within complex datasets. Understanding the elbow method and the silhouette method helps you make an informed decision when you apply the k-means algorithm to real-world datasets.

Clustering is the act of grouping similar objects or data points. It's an essential technique in data science and machine learning. The k-means clustering algorithm is a widely used approach thanks to its simplicity and effectiveness in analyzing multivariate data.

K-means clustering is the process of creating a specific number of clusters from a set of data points. The clusters are tightly grouped together, which means the data within those clusters is as similar as possible. In the name, k refers to the number of clusters. Means refers to the fact that the clusters are located around a centroid, which is the average or mean of the cluster.

When should you use the k-means clustering algorithm? K-means is a relatively fast clustering algorithm, and it is suitable for large datasets. This method is ideally used for multivariate numeric data. An example where the k-means algorithm is a good fit is clustering RGB values. The data is in the form, where R, G and B represent the intensity of red, green and blue of a single color. There are 16 million different RGB combinations, but you can use the k-means algorithm to reduce a set of RGB values down to a smaller number. For example, if you choose a k value of 256, it will create 256 clusters of similar colors. You can map the 256 clusters to a single color. Then, you can reduce the overall set to only 256 colors.

The challenge of k-means clustering algorithm K-means can't process categorical attributes because there is no way to incorporate the non-numerical data into the algorithm it uses. Data that contains irregularly shaped clusters is poorly suited for k-means. In Fig. 1, you can see how there are distinct circular clusters that exist in the data. K-means clustering is well suited for data that is clustered in spherical shapes because the algorithm computes a centroid as the mean of all points in each cluster. Figure 1. In this example, distinct circular clusters exist within the data. In Fig. 2, you can see two clusters, but the data points are not as tightly clustered as Fig. 1, and they are not quite spherical. It is harder for k-means to capture what you can see as two clusters of data because its algorithm is biased towards spherical clusters of data. Figure 2. In this example, cluster points are not spherical or tightly clustered.

Using the elbow method to choose k value It is important to choose the proper k value to be successful when you apply the k-means algorithm. If the value of k is too small, clusters will contain points that would be better suited in distinct clusters. If the value of k is too large, clusters will be split unnecessarily. This leads to distinct clusters which are better represented as a single cluster. To choose a k value using the elbow method, you need to run the k-means algorithm many times with different values for k. After you run the algorithm on the data with a k value of 1 through 10, calculate a value that tells you the cluster density for each run. The sum of squared distances between each point and its assigned cluster centroid will calculate and give you a representation of how tightly grouped the clusters are. This is commonly referred to as the within-cluster sum of squares (WCSS). This value is plotted against the k value, which gives you a graph that looks like Fig. 3. Figure 3. This graph represents the WCSS plotted against the k value. Imagine the plotted values are an arm and the point where the values make a sharp change is the elbow of the arm. The ideal k value is where the WCSS value starts to level out relative to the number of clusters. In the case of Fig. 3, a k value of 4 or 5 would be ideal.

Using the silhouette method to choose k value The silhouette method finds the number of clusters where the data points are best placed within clusters and are well-separated from other clusters. For each data point, measure the average distance from the data point to other points in the same cluster. This represents how well the data point fits into its own cluster. Let's call this value b. For each data point calculate the smallest average distance from the data point to points in a different cluster. This represents how distinct the data point is from other clusters. We'll call this value c. Plug the two values into the following formula: s = (c − b) ÷ max(b, c) From this formula, you get a silhouette score. This allows you to judge each point for optimal clustering. If b is much smaller than c, the point is well-clustered, and it gets a score close to 1. If b and c are similar, the point is on the border of two clusters, and it gets a score around 0. If b is much larger than c, it might be in the wrong cluster, and it gets a score close to -1. To get an idea of the accuracy of the overall clustering results, average the silhouette scores of all data points for each value of k. The optimal k value is that which gives the highest average silhouette score. The highest average silhouette score tells you the number of clusters or k value that gives the best overall fit for the data.