8 ways to use AI for data backup

Today's IT industry is filled with AI initiatives, including within the data backup market. To get the most out of AI for data backup, it's critical to know which applications are effective.

To avoid AI tools that aren't valuable, organizations must evaluate current processes to determine whether AI can save money, save time or increase the effectiveness of the tasks the business does regularly.

There are several tasks in data backup processes that benefit from AI use. Backup administrators must protect user files, infrastructure as code configuration files, customer databases and websites, among other valuable resources.

One of AI's key benefits is the automation of backup and restore processes, which can free up administrators to worry about other things. However, AI provides far more than just automation. It enables organizations to optimize backup and storage processes, increase monitoring, manage data, and ensure compliance.

Consider the following eight AI backup uses to learn how they can help improve backup and restore capabilities.

1. Resource planning and optimization AI aids with resource planning and optimization by examining an organization's current backup infrastructure and comparing it with existing backup and recovery options from application vendors and cloud service providers. AI can advise administrators on cloud storage, on-premises storage and network optimization to ensure backup plans are comprehensive and efficient. It also helps with backup scheduling to avoid periods of high network and disk I/O, keeping the backups from affecting other services.

2. Risk assessment Many backup and disaster recovery teams already use AI for various aspects of risk assessment, including network misconfigurations and operating system or application vulnerabilities. By turning AI's attention to the organization's backup strategy, administrators can quickly determine weaknesses and data sets left uncovered by the current backup design. The IT team can then address the risks directly or accept input from the AI tool on how best to correct the issues.

3. Storage optimization AI tools can optimize storage by examining the available data types and storage options to determine the best combination of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This optimization includes selecting hot, warm and cold storage options on-premises or in the cloud. It also identifies resources requiring multiple copies for immediate and nearby recovery. Storage optimization via AI balances storage costs and satisfactory recovery options, especially when the organization uses overlapping designs based on the 3-2-1 rule or its variations.

4. Monitoring for suspicious activity AI can be an excellent monitoring tool, enabling administrators to keep an eye on services without overloading them. AI can monitor backups for suspicious activities, warning administrators of these anomalies or acting independently to address problems. AI's ability to learn and recognize patterns enables it to understand the organization's unique backup infrastructure and needs.

5. Predictive analysis for data loss prevention Analysis of historical data helps predict data loss, enabling users to address risks before they become incidents. This proactive approach, which covers misconfiguration, hardware failures, software vulnerabilities and other concerns surrounding data loss, can give IT teams greater confidence in the backup strategy. They no longer have to guess at mean time before failure and mean time to recovery data -- with predictive analytics, AI handles that and provides mitigation opportunities.

6. Backup monitoring Backup monitoring can generate vast amounts of information. By placing AI between the monitoring utility and the recovery team, backup administrators can benefit from its real-time analysis. The analysis provides classification to help IT teams prioritize and address issues quickly and accurately, relieving them from a potentially overwhelming monitoring and analysis burden.

7. Data prioritization and classification Not all data needs to be backed up the same way. Some resources rarely change, while other data types update continuously. System configuration files are a great example of files that don't usually change frequently, while customer and purchase databases update constantly. AI classifies data to identify the most critical files. Classification can be based on data type, but it can also consider access frequency, location and lifespan to determine the best backup choices.

8. Compliance monitoring and reporting Regulatory compliance is a key issue for today's IT teams. AI can provide compliance monitoring and reporting to ensure an organization satisfies these requirements. It can identify areas where organizations are out of compliance so that they can address issues before being penalized. This compliance is particularly critical with data sovereignty laws and privacy concerns.