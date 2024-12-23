5 data storage and infrastructure megatrends to watch in 2025

2024 was another busy year in the data storage, HCI and broader infrastructure market. The pace of development doesn't look likely to change over the coming year.

Here are some of the key trends and developments we'll be paying particular attention to over the coming 12 months.

AI: We have a data problem AI was the dominant industry topic this year, and this trend won't change heading into 2025. What might change is the degree to which storage -- or, more accurately, data -- considerations play in overall infrastructure plans for AI. Our research suggests a lack of quality data is a major barrier to AI adoption. As early adopters continue to deploy AI at operational scale, they will be looking for storage platforms that deliver the required performance. They will also have an increasing eye on efficiency, ease of use and enterprise-grade resiliency, power efficiency and other features. Perhaps more importantly, it's also clear that if you don't understand your data, you will struggle to deliver an optimal AI strategy. The old adage "garbage in, garbage out" is especially relevant in AI with the risks around data hallucinations. Consider also the risks around inadvertently inputting personally identifiable information, sensitive, confidential or proprietary data into a model. With data management overall generally a mess at most large organizations, the big question is whether AI will act as a forcing function for organizations to get their data house in order. With a healthy ecosystem of innovation, IT decision-makers have arguably never had as much choice. Vendors are investing in creating AI-aware storage platforms for unstructured data in particular. This innovation is wide-ranging, spanning data management, classification and other capabilities within the storage layer itself. A wide range of storage players are battling for the massive installations that are up for grabs as large-scale model builders and specialists in GPU as a service continue to create new AI-related services. But the longer-term opportunity is in the more mainstream enterprise, and all eyes will be focused on understanding how they will begin to deploy AI at scale within their own or hybrid environments. That understanding will continue to evolve and will coalesce into a more clearly defined set of opportunities over the coming year.

Object storage evolves as a performance tier Related to the above and noted in our recent blog, the object storage market is entering a new phase of innovation. The tech promises to expand its role from supporting low-cost backup, archiving and large-scale data lake use cases to more directly supporting performance-oriented workloads, including data analytics and even AI uses. We expect this evolution to continue into 2025, especially as Nvidia continues to encourage object storage providers to integrate with GPUDirect. Right now, high-performance storage for AI is dominated by parallel file systems, but these developments could ensure that object storage will increasingly come into contention here.

Hybrid cloud 2.0 will be driven by AI and data gravity Whether by design or, more likely, by default, most IT organizations run a hybrid environment that uses a range of on- and off-premises resources to best suit their own requirements. Having arrived at this position, the opportunity is to more intelligently integrate and optimize this environment. Indeed, there's a good argument that more powerful hybrid integration will be required to support enterprise AI workloads. Organizations seek to enrich public cloud-based large language models with their own, largely on-premises proprietary data sets. It's early days here, but such requirements are already spawning fascinating integrations. For example, NetApp is pushing the envelope through its strong partnerships with the hyperscalers. In turn, the major cloud players are expanding their efforts to offer customers a way to consume their cloud services on-premises. Such capabilities have been in the market for some time, but AI is changing the game, and this area is set to innovate over the coming year.

Opportunities, disruption in HCI and storage for virtualized environments continue Broadcom's acquisition of VMware was a massive discussion topic in 2024. Users wondered how subsequent licensing, product and partner developments would change the course of customer strategies around VMware. Overall, the chatter will settle down in 2025, especially as many elect to stay the course with VMware, at least for the time being. Many will also take a closer look at how they evolve in the longer term. Options include moving more apps to the cloud, deploying an additional virtualization platform or shifting to cloud-native approaches built on containers -- or some combination of these choices. Broadcom's acquisition of VMware was a massive discussion topic in 2024. Users wondered how subsequent licensing, product and partner developments would change the course of customer strategies around VMware. We've seen shifts by ecosystem players in 2024 as they look to accommodate this broader range of alternatives. For example, Nutanix expanded its partnerships with Dell and Cisco, HPE launched its own virtualization platform and cloud giants made various moves to accommodate VMware workloads. We will start to see the fruits of these efforts next year. In addition, a healthy ecosystem of specialist players looks to take advantage at the storage layer in particular. The likes of StorMagic, Verge.io and StorOne continue to make progress. Meanwhile, VMware continues to dominate the market and press ahead with a more focused strategy built around private cloud and will be doing all it can to hold onto this position.