Could the AI era open a new frontier for object storage?

The criticality of building the right data and storage architecture for the modern era of AI, advanced analytics and data lakes continues to drive innovation in the storage ecosystem. In recent months, we've seen a substantial number of announcements in the object storage realm as market players seek to take advantage.

What's driving this trend, and what might it tell us about the future of object storage adoption in the enterprise? Object storage isn't new, and it is a great example of how a fundamental enabling technology can evolve over time and be applied to a different set of uses.

How it started Object storage was first productized in the early 2000s in the aftermath of the Enron financial scandal, as tighter financial regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act required organizations to retain digital information -- email and documents -- for set time periods. IT needed a cost-effective way to centrally store large amounts of data in an easily retrievable format; compliance-oriented storage, such as EMC's Centera "content addressable storage" system, emerged to fill the gap. Rather than storing data as a file to be organized into a file system, data was stored as an object in a much flatter hierarchy, which made the system more scalable. It also enabled users to store data in an immutable manner, with a much richer set of metadata than in a file system. Regulated industries, particularly the financial sector, widely adopt such platforms. The next wave was critical in turning object storage from a niche use into the underpinnings of the cloud as we know it today. It emerged because of the digital content explosion in the wake of mass smartphone adoption, together with the rise of social media and the public cloud model -- specifically AWS -- in the mid-to-late 2000s. The launch of Amazon S3 was instrumental, offering a new way to create a massively scalable, distributed and simple storage architecture, consumed as a service and with a rich API to which anyone could connect. It has now become a de facto standard, opening the gate to a legion of new data-centric cloud-based applications that could easily take advantage of S3. This period also saw the emergence of multiple object storage technology specialists. Content-heavy organizations could cost-effectively manage their exploding data volumes on-premises, and other service providers could look to offer S3-like storage services. Most of these specialists ended up getting acquired by the larger storage and infrastructure suppliers.

How it's going Over the intervening years, object storage has evolved along two distinct trajectories. In the public cloud, its use has gone stratospheric, as S3 grew to underpin a new breed of web-scale apps and big data lakes. The number of S3 customers stretched into the millions, and it now stores some 450 trillion objects. Furthermore, this growth looks set to continue as Amazon's investment in innovation here continues. By contrast, enterprise adoption of on-premises object storage platforms has been more modest. Research from Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group suggested it's in use in some capacity by around a third of organizations. Though usage has certainly increased -- especially for those who have very large unstructured data volumes, or who can't or won't use public cloud -- object storage is still the exception in the regular enterprise. Mainstream applications, especially those requiring substantial levels of storage performance, still run on SAN, NAS or unified storage. In the enterprise, object storage is largely restricted to the necessary but unglamorous role of supporting capacity-centric uses that prioritize durability and cost-effective scale over performance. It can serve as a repository for backups, archives, large-scale data lakes and so on. Additionally, as some organizations begin to deploy AI at scale with large volumes of unstructured data, they are turning to high-performance file storage, such as parallel file systems. Here, object storage might be in the mix as a lower, capacity-oriented tier, but so far, it hasn't been front and center. However, on-premises object storage is undergoing a new phase of innovation that could see its role evolve once more. Proponents believe that by boosting performance, object storage could play a much larger role in the enterprise overall as a more scalable, easier-to-use and more cost-effective alternative to traditional storage approaches. Here, it could even directly support high-performance AI workloads, potentially providing an alternative to file system-based approaches.