Scality aims to build speed for object storage with Ring XP

Scality now offers fast access to on-premises data within object storage, provided those using the service have the appropriate all-flash storage hardware.

They're jumping on the AI bandwagon. Mary JanderAnalyst, Futuriom

Scality Ring XP, available today with the Ring9 software-defined storage platform, strips away many services related to object storage and focuses on fast access and write times for AI applications and training.

The addition to the Ring platform is a response to Scality customers' AI demands, even if the target audience is small, according to Mary Jander, an analyst at research firm Futuriom.

"They're jumping on the AI bandwagon," Jander said. "They're optimizing what they do for AI workloads."

Stripped for speed Ring XP is for customers with petabytes of data sitting within object storage that could be useful for AI model training and fine tuning, said Paul Speciale, chief marketing officer at Scality. The software's performance is optimized for small, kilobyte-sized object data such as text logs or image thumbnails, he said. Scality is targeting customers that might have considered AWS S3 Express One Zone service for fast object storage access speeds but available in a customer's own data center, Speciale said. The AWS S3 Express One Zone also targets customers that need high-performance object storage for AI applications and training, with latency delays of 3 to 10 milliseconds compared with the standard S3's 10 to 200 milliseconds. Speciale said Ring XP should reach microsecond latencies for objects 4 KB or fewer in size. "These customers need extreme, blazing performance," he said. The new service strips down S3-like commands to Get, Put and Delete within the API to eliminate potential bottlenecks and can reach performance speeds similar to Vast Data or Pure Storage, according to Speciale. Ring XP will be built into Ring9.4, the latest version of its software. The platform is priced by total storage capacity under management. Customers will need all-flash NVMe storage servers using AMD's Epyc processors to use Ring XP. Supported servers are available today from Lenovo, Supermicro, Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprises, according to Speciale. Scality's Ring software typically uses hybrid storage hardware, alternating between flash and hard drives, but Ring XP is aimed at customers looking for a high-performance offering.