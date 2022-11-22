Scality's Ring9 adds NVMe storage tier, new APIs

Scality's latest update to its object and file software adds automatic data tiering to shift cooler data to cheaper storage and provides access to Tier 0 storage for high performance workloads.

The tiering updates in Scality's ninth version of its Ring software are designed to address performance, capacity and cost issues companies are facing due to growing unstructured data volumes.

Enrico Signoretti, an analyst at GigaOm, described the update as "substantial," given that Ring9 can now tier data from an all-NVMe flash layer to spinning disks.

"This is particularly helpful both for ingesting data at higher rates and for high-demanding workloads that need NVMe flash for active data as well as high-capacity [slower media on the backend]," he said.

Ring9 also packages in the open-source event monitoring and alerting tool Prometheus and comes with new APIs for deeper relationships with partners VMware, AWS and Veeam.

More performance at the frontend Scality added a highly performant all NVMe-SSD tier with three replications, increasing speeds and lowering latencies even when writing. The update brings higher speeds without lowering capacity in large storage environments, according to Scott Sinclair, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget. "We've transitioned from just storing data, to now using data," Sinclair said. Greg Tinker, senior vice president and CTO of automation and managed services at Anexient and Veristor -- a Scality systems integrator and customer -- said Ring9 addresses a performance issue Scality has faced for years. The software offers significant capacity with a single petabyte namespace as well as an ability to scale. But capacity of that size also strains performance. All-flash environments provide the biggest boost in performance but are also costly for enterprise-size data sets, Tinker said. "[Scality] needed a way to leverage a little bit of flash where appropriate and tier it down," Tinker said. Ring9 aims to do just that with its dynamic tiering, offering a feature uncommon in enterprise object storage. According to Scality, customers decide on a percentage of Tier 0 storage and pay more for that capacity. Scality released Ring9 with faster tiering and better third-party integration.