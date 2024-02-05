Cloudian HyperStore 8 unites file, object storage

The proliferation of AI and machine learning means unstructured file data is more valuable than ever, but at a cost. Long-term retention is more expensive than the ubiquitous object storage offerings in the cloud.

Enter HyperStore 8, Cloudian's latest software-defined storage offering targeting enterprises with hybrid cloud environments that want to shift between file and object data across services.

Users can now access and manipulate both file and object formats within the Cloudian namespace, regardless of the data's original format. This enables more flexible use of that data for applications requiring file or object storage exclusively.

Cloudian HyperStore 8, which is in early access and will be generally available Feb. 19 after a soft launch late last year, is the first major update to the vendor's flagship product in six years. The new software runs on industry standard servers with a global namespace, data protection capabilities and improved performance, according to Cloudian.

File and object harmony Targeting AI and machine learning (ML) workloads was deliberate, said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian, as customer development teams are looking to integrate AI of some kind into their products. The overriding goal of HyperStore 8 was to maintain flexibility across storage media and customer environments. Cloudian sells a version of the software bundled with flash storage, but customers can use slower HDDs via object storage for archives while still having a view into production environments on flash. "We're hearing so many customers talk about the movement toward AI and ML," Toor said. "What we're focused on today is the practical problems they're trying to solve." HyperStore is built on a Cassandra NoSQL database that uses AWS S3 object APIs to connect flexibly with a wide range of hardware and software. These capabilities bring Cloudian's software more in line with a data platform, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. Enterprises are using a massive amount of file data for training AI and ML models but avoiding data silos by format while keeping costs down remains a top concern for CIOs. "The reality is we're talking about content, and both [formats] are important," Robinson said. "It makes the management of that storage more complex down the line."