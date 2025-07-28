Is cloud data backup and recovery right for you?

These days, it would be difficult to find medium or large organizations that do not have some sort of cloud service arrangement. But is cloud backup and recovery the right choice for your data?

Major public cloud service providers, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and IBM, offer many services to address data backup, application backup, disaster recovery (DR) and other useful protective services. Other, smaller cloud providers offer similar services and a variety of pricing options.

With choices like these and many more, the cloud is a compelling option for data backup and recovery. However, it might not be right for every situation. Before moving to the cloud for backup and DR, IT managers have several fundamental questions they need to answer.

This article will address six common questions IT managers might have about cloud backup and recovery, from financial concerns to policies and procedures. Consider each question and contemplate your answers carefully to determine if the cloud is the right option for your organization's data backup and disaster recovery needs.

1. Does a cloud-based service arrangement make sense operationally and financially? Experience has shown that -- when properly configured and with strong security in place -- cloud-based products for data storage, backup and recovery, emergency system failover, and other requirements make good sense. Many organizations incorporate the cloud into operations relatively seamlessly, avoiding potential disruptions that can come with changing technologies. When it comes to finances, analyze the TCO and ROI of different cloud backup and recovery platforms available to make sure that they fit into your organization's budget. The scalable nature of cloud and the variety of options on the market should enable organizations of all sizes to find a suitable cloud service.

2. What resources would we move to a cloud environment? Deciding which data, systems, databases and other assets to relocate to a cloud offering should start with medium- to low-risk infrastructure and data elements. This approach gives you time to evaluate a provider's capabilities, technical support, security provisions, and emergency response and DR capabilities. Over time, consider moving other, more critical assets to the cloud platform, but not all at once.

3. What happens to our legacy data storage and management arrangements? Existing legacy storage assets, such as on-premises storage, SANs, NAS, RAID and other technologies, might still be financially and operationally viable. The organization might have already paid them off, for example. If those resources are still performing well, ask yourself what risks and exposures might occur if your on-premises storage technology is discontinued.

4. Will this affect existing DR activities? You might be able to offload most or all DR activities to your cloud vendor, especially if you have moved mission-critical systems and data to one or more cloud platforms. This could save you money by reducing the staff needed to maintain your DR plan on-site and avoiding the need for technology on-site to facilitate recovery activities. Any changes to a disaster recovery strategy might cause some disruption, so make sure to assess the associated risks of such a move.

5. What do we do with our policies and procedures for data storage and DR? Administrative activities, such as policies and procedures associated with backup and DR, should still be in place, especially for auditors. However, you can likely adjust them to accommodate cloud-based arrangements. Review your organization's data backup strategy and disaster recovery plan to determine which policies and procedures will need updates.