Data governance regulations that executives should know

As regulatory landscapes evolve in an increasingly data-driven world, organizations face increasing pressure to ensure compliance.

Data-specific requirements govern how organizations collect, store, process and share data. Achieving compliance is an essential, ongoing activity that leadership must guide. To do so, executives must understand the various global regulatory requirements and the implications and risks of non-compliance. Successful compliance shows that the enterprise and its personnel fully embrace data governance across all data-related activities.

Important data governance regulations Data governance is an umbrella term encompassing several important activities, including data lifecycle, stewardship, security, privacy, destruction, quality, retention, access, classification and management. Identifying the specific enterprise data governance requirements under each regulation is essential for leadership, especially as their business expands internationally. The following are data governance regulations that affect governance planning, strategies and procedures. Most of these laws apply to any organization doing business in the country, regardless of origin. EU GDPR – A pivotal piece of data protection legislation, GDPR protects EU residents' personal data. It specifies data management strategies that organizations must follow, including conducting a data protection impact assessment to identify and address any risks. Failure to comply may result in significant financial penalties -- up to €20 million ($23 million) or 4% of the firm's worldwide annual revenue.

A pivotal piece of data protection legislation, GDPR protects EU residents' personal data. It specifies data management strategies that organizations must follow, including conducting a data protection impact assessment to identify and address any risks. Failure to comply may result in significant financial penalties -- up to €20 million ($23 million) or 4% of the firm's worldwide annual revenue. CCPA – Consumers have the right to know how organizations collect and process their data. CCPA ensures California residents have the right to delete or limit the personal information organizations collect, to opt out of the sale of their data and correct inaccurate information. Violators can range from $2,663 (unintentional) to $7,988 (intentional).

Consumers have the right to know how organizations collect and process their data. CCPA ensures California residents have the right to delete or limit the personal information organizations collect, to opt out of the sale of their data and correct inaccurate information. Violators can range from $2,663 (unintentional) to $7,988 (intentional). UK GDPR and Data Protection Act – Enacted in 2018, this legislation transposes the GDPR into UK law. It requires strong data security, collection and processing practices. Penalties can range from £8.7 million ($11.5 million) to £17.5 million ($23.1 million), or 2% to 4% of the company's worldwide annual revenue -- whichever is higher.

Enacted in 2018, this legislation transposes the GDPR into UK law. It requires strong data security, collection and processing practices. Penalties can range from £8.7 million ($11.5 million) to £17.5 million ($23.1 million), or 2% to 4% of the company's worldwide annual revenue -- whichever is higher. HIPAA – HIPAA Security and Privacy Rules apply specifically to the US healthcare system and govern rules on data access, security, use, and protected health information disclosures. It requires risk assessments and employee training. Violations are either civil or criminal, and penalties vary based on severity. Unknowing civil offenders face fines as low as $100 per violation, while willful offenders face fines up to $50,000 per violation. Criminal incidents can result in a fine of up to $250,000 and 10 years in prison.

HIPAA Security and Privacy Rules apply specifically to the US healthcare system and govern rules on data access, security, use, and protected health information disclosures. It requires risk assessments and employee training. Violations are either civil or criminal, and penalties vary based on severity. Unknowing civil offenders face fines as low as $100 per violation, while willful offenders face fines up to $50,000 per violation. Criminal incidents can result in a fine of up to $250,000 and 10 years in prison. EU Data Governance Act – Launched in 2023, this legislation requires secure data sharing across the EU. It advocates data altruism, which examines how data can be used in the public interest. The act doesn't specify a blanket fine but offers criteria for determining penalties.

Launched in 2023, this legislation requires secure data sharing across the EU. It advocates data altruism, which examines how data can be used in the public interest. The act doesn't specify a blanket fine but offers criteria for determining penalties. Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) – SOX legislation addresses issues in financial management and reporting as applicable to all publicly traded companies in the US. It has strict controls on the accuracy, integrity, validation and verification of financial data. It also mandates effectiveness assessments for internal controls and data governance practices. Violators face 10 to 20 years in prison and hefty fines.

SOX legislation addresses issues in financial management and reporting as applicable to all publicly traded companies in the US. It has strict controls on the accuracy, integrity, validation and verification of financial data. It also mandates effectiveness assessments for internal controls and data governance practices. Violators face 10 to 20 years in prison and hefty fines. UK Network and Information Systems regulations – These regulations focus on cybersecurity and incident reporting for network and information services providers. Cybersecurity requirements include regular security assessments and continuous improvements. Penalties cost up to £17 million ($22.4 million).

These regulations focus on cybersecurity and incident reporting for network and information services providers. Cybersecurity requirements include regular security assessments and continuous improvements. Penalties cost up to £17 million ($22.4 million). Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) – This US legislation mandates financial organizations establish information disclosure policies, implement security programs and perform regular risk assessments. Noncompliance can result in a $100,000 fine per violation.

This US legislation mandates financial organizations establish information disclosure policies, implement security programs and perform regular risk assessments. Noncompliance can result in a $100,000 fine per violation. Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) – China's data protection law is among the toughest globally, applying to all enterprises handling personal data within China's borders. It has strict consent and trans-border data flow requirements. Penalties for non-compliance include ¥50 million RBM ($7 million), 5% of annual revenue or shutting down enterprises.

China's data protection law is among the toughest globally, applying to all enterprises handling personal data within China's borders. It has strict consent and trans-border data flow requirements. Penalties for non-compliance include ¥50 million RBM ($7 million), 5% of annual revenue or shutting down enterprises. Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) – India's 2023 act requires data fiduciaries to provide customers notices of their rights and inform them of the type of data they're collecting and why, with specific restrictions on cross-border data flows. The DPDPA mandates consent for any processing, with additional requirements regarding children's data. Penalties include up to ₹250 crore ($26.9 million).

India's 2023 act requires data fiduciaries to provide customers notices of their rights and inform them of the type of data they're collecting and why, with specific restrictions on cross-border data flows. The DPDPA mandates consent for any processing, with additional requirements regarding children's data. Penalties include up to ₹250 crore ($26.9 million). Personal Data Protection Act – Developed in Singapore, thi s legislation is widely recognized throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It is consent-driven, mandates breach alerts and has retention limitations. If a company exceeds S$10 million ($7.7 million) in annual turnover in Singapore, it faces financial penalties up to 10% of that annual turnover. Otherwise, fines cannot exceed S$1 million ($778,000).

Developed in Singapore, thi legislation is widely recognized throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It is consent-driven, mandates breach alerts and has retention limitations. If a company exceeds S$10 million ($7.7 million) in annual turnover in Singapore, it faces financial penalties up to 10% of that annual turnover. Otherwise, fines cannot exceed S$1 million ($778,000). Personal Data Protection Law – The UAE law regulates personal data processing, requiring consent and security, as well as strict rules for trans-border data flows. It gives individuals the right to correct inaccuracies and stop processing upon request. Noncompliance results in fines up to AED 5 million ($1.36 million).

The UAE law regulates personal data processing, requiring consent and security, as well as strict rules for trans-border data flows. It gives individuals the right to correct inaccuracies and stop processing upon request. Noncompliance results in fines up to AED 5 million ($1.36 million). Law 0908 on Personal Data Protection – Morocco's legislation is one of Africa's most comprehensive data protection statutes. It requires organizations to register with the national government. Penalties for noncompliance include fines up to MAD 600,000 ($64,343) and/or imprisonment from three months to four years.

Non-compliance risks for executives While data governance is very much a technology-centered activity, it is also an executive accountability issue. If data governance initiatives result in regulatory violations, improper AI use or data-related incidents, the highest levels of enterprise leadership -- including the C-suite and the board -- are liable. Penalties include fines, litigation, reputational damage and competitive risks.

Compliance resources Many organizations have created data governance frameworks that help enterprises establish data governance capabilities, including the following: Data Management Body of Knowledge (DAMA-DMBOK) – Considered the industry standard for data governance, DAMA-DMBOK addresses data quality, stewardship and metadata, among other issues.

Considered the industry standard for data governance, DAMA-DMBOK addresses data quality, stewardship and metadata, among other issues. Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies (COBIT) – Developed by ISACA, COBIT offers strong controls and audit guidelines that align IT governance with business risk management and strategy.

Developed by ISACA, COBIT offers strong controls and audit guidelines that align IT governance with business risk management and strategy. NIST Cybersecurity & Privacy Frameworks – NIST has two data governance frameworks: the Cybersecurity Framework for reducing cybersecurity risks and the Privacy Framework to identify and manage privacy risks.

NIST has two data governance frameworks: the Cybersecurity Framework for reducing cybersecurity risks and the Privacy Framework to identify and manage privacy risks. ISO/IEC 38500 – Most recently updated in 2024, this standard is a key international standard for IT governance. It addresses legal, regulatory and ethical data use and provides vocabulary for IT governance.

Most recently updated in 2024, this standard is a key international standard for IT governance. It addresses legal, regulatory and ethical data use and provides vocabulary for IT governance. Data Management Capability Assessment Model (DCAM) – Developed by the EDM Council, this framework defines a maturity model addressing data governance, quality and architecture. A variety of tools and resources can help demonstrate compliance, including master data management tools, data discovery and classification tools, data catalogs and IAM systems. Senior management support and budget funding are essential for establishing a mature data governance program. Consider investing in AI tools, which can greatly improve performance, provide better data analytics, automate repetitive processes and identify potential compliance issues. Existing tools and resources might have upgraded versions with AI capabilities.