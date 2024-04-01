6 business benefits of data protection and GDPR compliance

Complying with the General Data Protection Regulation isn't just about appeasing regulators and avoiding fines. GDPR compliance also delivers a range of business benefits in areas like data protection, security and beyond.

The GDPR, which took effect in 2018, is a regulation enacted by the European Union to protect data security and privacy. It requires businesses that manage personally identifiable information (PII) to adopt specific measures for protecting and securing that data. Although the GDPR is an EU regulation, it states that any business that stores data about EU citizens or makes its services available to them must comply with the GDPR. So, GDPR compliance impacts organizations around the world, not just those based in the EU.

Data protection's role in complying with the GDPR Reasons vary for companies failing to comply with the GDPR. The single most common type of violation, however, involves Article 5 of the GDPR, which governs how businesses process and store personal data. To comply with Article 5, enterprises must protect data "against unauthorized or unlawful processing and against accidental loss, destruction or damage" while ensuring they don't retain PII longer than necessary. Data protection plays such a critical role in GDPR compliance because of Article 5. The primary purpose of data protection is to mitigate the risk of unintended data modification or deletion. By deploying data protection measures, businesses help meet this core GDPR requirement. In addition, GDPR mandates should inform how companies approach data protection to the extent that storing PII in data backups longer than necessary could potentially trigger a violation of Article 5. To remain compliant, businesses should ensure they are taking steps to avoid including non-anonymized personal data in backups and can justify why they're storing backup data that may contain PII. A data protection policy is the best defense against GDPR penalties and bad publicity.

Benefits of GDPR compliance The key role that data protection plays in achieving GDPR compliance helps to explain why the benefits of complying extend beyond simply avoiding fines. Enterprises in compliance with the GDPR likely achieve several benefits. 1. Enhanced business continuity Data protection technologies and procedures help companies ensure compliance with GDPR Article 5, which requires businesses to mitigate the risk of accidental loss of PII. But data protection also enhances business continuity in general by increasing the chances that organizations can recover critical systems and restore operations quickly following a data breach. 2. Higher data ROI In a similar fashion, data that's protected as part of a GDPR compliance strategy is primed to deliver a higher return on investment to the business. Companies hurt themselves financially when they invest heavily in acquiring, processing and storing data only to lose that data permanently because they failed to invest in data protection measures, including backup and recovery. Protecting data will continue to drive ROI even if that data is lost or damaged so long as it's recoverable. 3. Stronger data governance Data governance, which focuses on managing data availability, usability, security and integrity, helps businesses comply with regulations like the GDPR. GDPR-compliant businesses are likely to have a clear data governance strategy in place, along with controls to enforce that strategy. Companies in turn benefit because of their ability to find, process, protect and secure data in an efficient and scalable way -- not just for the sake of GDPR compliance, but to maximize and monetize data resources in general. 4. Easy data migration GDPR compliance goes hand-in-hand with the ability to move data easily among systems. When businesses protect their data consistently as part of a GDPR compliance strategy, they implement data backup and recovery methods that can be used to migrate data from one platform to another. Moving a database currently hosted on premises into the cloud, for example, benefits from a reliable snapshot of that database using the tools deployed for data protection. 5. Increased data discoverability and transparency Determining where PII exists to adequately protect it is an important step toward GDPR compliance. Discoverability and transparency capabilities better position an organization to locate, govern and secure all the data governed by the GDPR. In addition, the ability to find and access other data assets can further maximize monetization of data. 6. Reputation for data stewardship Companies complying with the GDPR demonstrate to regulators, customers and partners that they take data protection seriously and are responsible stewards of data. GDPR compliance can also increase the trustworthiness of the brand and provide an edge over competitors that might be viewed by customers as less reliable protectors of personal data.