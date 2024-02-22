Optimize data protection as a service with these essential tips

Consider all the activities associated with creating, processing, securing, managing, storing, backing up and recovering data. Then consider packaging them into a managed service supported by cloud-based resources. As a one-stop shop, data protection as a service can provide an important option for data storage managers and CIOs.

DPaaS can improve all aspects of data protection with an array of data management and protective services available at the touch of a button. Cloud service providers (CSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs) offer data protection services. The challenge is to decide which services are needed now and in the future.