Data gravity and its role in data center efficiency

Large datasets tend to attract applications, services and other resources because moving data is slow, expensive and complex. This concept is known as data gravity. It typically places workloads near the data, rather than the other way around.

This has significant ramifications for data centers. Organizations often place workloads in the same data center as the data to improve performance and reduce costs, especially for latency-sensitive and real-time applications. Workload placement is a strategic business decision, not merely an infrastructure optimization task. A deliberate decision-making framework to align workload placement with business value is essential.

This article offers ways to balance competing priorities and provides an actionable decision framework. It also presents governance models, placement patterns and crucial metrics for long-term workload placement management.

Data gravity: The hidden force behind modern architecture Data attracts applications, services, integrations and other workloads based on complexity and economic factors. It's often simpler and less expensive to place compute resources near the data than to move the data to the resources, especially as data volumes grow. Workload placement and data gravity have implications for specific modern technologies, such as: AI adoption and related data growth.

Regulatory compliance, such as data sovereignty and data residency.

Cloud cost unpredictability.

Latency-sensitive workloads, such as real-time analytics or AI inference.

Vendor lock-in risks. Ignoring data gravity at the strategic level leads to cost overruns and performance gaps, with consequences for security, compliance and resilience. Organizations use various architecture layers to address the challenges, including: Core layer for aggregation and control.

Cloud layer for elastic processing, scalability and innovation.

Edge layer for data collection and creation. Ignoring data gravity at the strategic level leads to cost overruns and performance gaps, with consequences for security, compliance and resilience.

The new placement challenge: Balancing competing priorities Optimizing workload placement is a balancing act across several competing priorities. First, recognize that this is a leadership challenge, not an IT project. It requires trade-offs tied to business priorities. Variables include: Performance and latency: Real-time decisioning versus batch processing.

Real-time decisioning versus batch processing. Regulatory and data sovereignty constraints: Regional compliance, data residency and cross-border restrictions.

Regional compliance, data residency and cross-border restrictions. Cost and economic efficiency: Compute, storage and data egress tradeoffs.

Compute, storage and data egress tradeoffs. Operational complexity: Multi-cloud and hybrid orchestration challenges.

Decision framework: Placing workloads for maximum value Workload placement aligns business requirements with technical choices in a structured, repeatable model. The following five-step framework enables consistent, defensible decisions across environments and data types. Step 1: Classify workloads by business criticality Classify workloads based on their impact on revenue, CX and risk exposure. Pay attention to revenue-generating, supporting and experimental workloads. Map these to acceptable risk and latency thresholds. Mission-critical systems demand low latency and high resilience.

Non-critical or experimental workloads allow for greater flexibility in placement and cost optimization. Step 2: Assess data gravity and locality Identify where data is created, processed and consumed. Moving high-gravity datasets is costly and complex. These datasets are usually large, frequently accessed or rapidly growing. Place compute resources near them to reduce latency and avoid unnecessary data transfer costs. Step 3: Apply sovereignty and compliance constraints Define non-negotiable regulatory requirements early. Data residency laws, industry regulations and internal risk policies often dictate where data must remain. Soft constraints may include considerations such as customer trust or brand risk. Establish guardrails within which all placement decisions must operate. Step 4: Evaluate total cost of location (TCOL) Recognize that simple infrastructure pricing is obsolete. Incorporate data egress fees, latency-related performance penalties, operational overhead and management complexity into cost structures for a more accurate view of long-term economic impact. TCOL is an essential executive metric. Step 5: Align with innovation and ecosystem needs Access to AI/ML capabilities, developer tools and partner integrations may justify the placement of specific workloads in public clouds. This approach supports agility and innovation. Effective infrastructure governance is a technology enabler, not an innovation blocker. The resulting decision framework balances performance, compliance, cost and agility. It enables standardized placement decisions without stifling innovation. It balances core, cloud, edge and hybrid environments.

Governance models for data mobility Effective infrastructure governance is a technology enabler, not an innovation blocker. In the case of data mobility, establishing policies defines what data can move, where and under what conditions. Establish decision-making rights based on what's best for the data. Centralized: Used for risk and compliance-controlled data.

Used for risk and compliance-controlled data. Federated: Used for business-unit data requiring agility. Key governance components to establish include: Data classification standards.

Policy-as-code enforcement.

Auditability and traceability. Well-designed governance avoids "shadow" or unsanctioned data movement that may place information at risk, incur costs and violate compliance requirements. Instead, it enables safe, scalable reuse of data across environments.

Practical placement patterns for high-value workloads Establish standardized, repeatable placement patterns to retain control while accelerating decision-making. The following patterns help operationalize strategy into consistent execution. AI/ML pipelines AI training workloads benefit from cloud environments due to elastic compute capabilities and access to advanced tooling. However, inference is often more effective at the core or edge to minimize latency and enable real-time decision-making near the data source. Real-time analytics Stream processing should occur near data-generation points -- at the edge or core -- to reduce lag and bandwidth consumption. Aggregation, historical analysis and model refinement can then scale efficiently in the cloud. Regulated data workloads Store regulated or sensitive data in-region or on-premises to meet sovereignty requirements. Use privacy-preserving techniques to enable cross-border insights without moving raw data. Hybrid control/data planes Centralize orchestration and governance, but distribute data processing to balance compliance, performance and visibility.

Key metrics: Measuring success beyond cost Track the following cross-functional metrics consistently to monitor progress and outcomes. Cost and efficiency TCOL = compute + storage + network + data egress + operations

Cost per workload/transaction.

Data egress cost per GB and total monthly egress spend.

Infrastructure utilization rate (in percentage).

Cost of idle or overprovisioned resources. Performance and latency End-to-end latency (ms).

Application response time.

Data processing time per pipeline stage.

Throughput (events or transactions per second). Data movement and gravity Volume of data moved (GB/TB per day/month).

Data locality ratio (in percentage).

Frequency of cross-region or cross-cloud transfers.

Replication/synchronization lag (seconds/minutes). Compliance and risk Percent of data compliant with residency requirements.

Number of policy violations or exceptions.

Audit findings related to data placement.

Time to detect and remediate compliance issues. Innovation and agility Time to deploy new workloads (days/weeks).

Model training cycle time (for AI/ML).

Release frequency/deployment velocity.

Developer productivity/lead time for changes. Operational complexity Number of environments managed (core, edge, cloud).

Mean time to detect/respond (MTTD/MTTR).

Automation coverage (in percentage). Surface these metrics in executive dashboards that link directly to key business outcomes, such as cost control, CX, risk posture and innovation speed.