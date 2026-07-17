NetApp's purchase of an AI data infrastructure company this week paves the way for it to move data processing closer to storage repositories, expanding the choices available to enterprises facing AI cost and data management challenges.

The acquisition of California-based DataPelago for an undisclosed amount this week will push NetApp further into AI data management. NetApp began its move away from AI-ready data storage into the data management layer with the launch last year of its AI Data Engine, a set of software tools that collect, curate, sync, protect and prepare data for use by AI applications. It also shipped a new AFX all-flash array that represented a first foray into disaggregated storage, which decouples storage controllers from storage capacity.

DataPelago will help NetApp build on that foundation and move deeper into an area also sought after by competitors including Dell, Nutanix, Everpure and Vast, according to Rob Strechay, founder and principal at Smuget Consulting.

Rob Strechay Rob Strechay

"I believe this could evolve into the connective layer between NetApp's file and object storage platforms, multimodal enterprise data, and modern compute engines such as Apache Spark and other open analytics frameworks," Strechay said. "By bringing GPU- and CPU-accelerated processing, which is the direction Nvidia is pushing with its stack, directly to the storage layer, organizations should be able to execute analytics and AI data preparation without constantly copying data into separate compute clusters."

That appears to be NetApp's intended direction with DataPelago and its Nucleus data processing engine, according to a company press release. Processing data at the storage layer rather than moving it to external compute clusters reduces infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent and delivers performance up to 10 times faster, the release said.