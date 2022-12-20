Use magnetic tape backup to ease storage capacity concerns

In recent years, tape has earned a reputation for being an outdated technology. This is not surprising given that...

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.

newer technologies easily overcome some of the most problematic limitations associated with magnetic tape storage.

But is tape truly dead? Hardly.

Organizations are generating data at an unprecedented rate, and exponential data growth has become the norm. One of the main problems with the "big data way of doing things" is that unbridled data growth strains storage resources. For companies that store the bulk of their data on premises, it can be tough to keep up with capacity demands. For organizations that store most of their data in the public cloud, data growth results in ever-increasing storage costs.

Backup systems are not immune to these growing pains. Modern disk-based backup systems are plagued by capacity limitations and spiraling costs associated with backup storage consumption. Data reduction methods, such as compression and deduplication, can help to reduce the rate at which storage is consumed, but the effectiveness of these technologies varies widely based on the data that is being stored. Some data simply cannot be deduplicated or compressed.

The bottom line is that organizations must have a plan in place to cope with rampant storage growth.

There are no plans to slow down LTO capacity growth, keeping tape a viable big data option.

What sets magnetic tape apart As most IT pros know, magnetic tape storage was the definitive backup media for decades. No technology remains dominant for that long unless it provides compelling advantages. There have been plenty of backup mediums to compete with tape over the years. Magnetic tape storage maintained its dominance for the better part of half a century because tapes are comparatively cheap, they are portable and they have high capacity. Magnetic tape storage was the definitive backup media type for decades. No technology remains dominant for that long unless it provides compelling advantages. Consider how those attributes could be beneficial in today's big data world. Companies today have so much data that they struggle to store it all. Public clouds offer unlimited storage capacity but bill subscribers month after month for the storage space that they consume. Furthermore, these storage charges may only account for a fraction of the total cost of backup to the cloud. Providers typically bill customers any time they access their backups. If an organization ever needs to restore a cloud-based backup to a system residing on premises or in a competing cloud, the organization will generally incur a hefty data egress fee for any data that it restores. An organization that is considering its big data backup options must look at more than just cost and capacity. The data's change rate is another important factor. If an on-premises data set has a high change rate, then a cloud backup system might potentially be unable to keep pace with the stream of data that it needs to back up. This is less of a problem than it used to be but is still an important consideration for large data sets with a high change rate.