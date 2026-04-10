Nutanix expands flexibility by building out external storage

Nutanix this week launched new platforms and partnerships to expand external storage options for its customers. Among these include a new partnership with NetApp; expanded partnerships with Cisco, Dell, Everpure and Lenovo; the launch of NKP (Nutanix Kubernetes Platform) Metal.

The launch and expansions represent a broader strategy from Nutanix, betting that enterprises will prioritize development flexibility and vendor independence by supporting external storage providers.

"It enables choice," said Steven Dickens, CEO and principal analyst at HyperFRAME Research. "Instead of putting a restriction of 'You've got to be all-in on Nutanix,' now you can be all-in on Nutanix and make your own choices about storage."

Previously, Nutanix's strategy was focused on a traditional HCI approach, where storage is coupled with its HCI platform. This newer strategy, however, makes it easier for customers to deploy Nutanix into environments they already have.

"The idea here is that platforms are expanding to include workloads of all types that can run anywhere. " said Lee Caswell, senior vice president of product and solutions marketing at Nutanix. "We're expanding the reach of our platform beyond where we first innovated in hyper-converged infrastructure. We're now applying that same operating model, the ease of use … and choice into storage platforms."

New and expanded storage partnerships New or expanded support for storage-centric and other major vendors include: Cisco. Nutanix expanded its partnership with Cisco and will add support for edge computing and AI infrastructure tools later this year -- including Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory and Cisco AI Pod.

Nutanix expanded its partnership with Cisco and will add support for edge computing and AI infrastructure tools later this year -- including Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory and Cisco AI Pod. Dell. Nutanix has added support for Dell PowerStore, an all-flash unified storage platform, which is in early access. Nutanix also expanded its previous support for Dell PowerFlex by adding synchronous disaster recovery capabilities. It will add support for Dell PowerFlex 5.0 Ultra environments later this year.

Nutanix has added support for Dell PowerStore, an all-flash unified storage platform, which is in early access. Nutanix also expanded its previous support for Dell PowerFlex by adding synchronous disaster recovery capabilities. It will add support for Dell PowerFlex 5.0 Ultra environments later this year. Everpure. Nutanix added support for the Everpure (formerly Pure Storage) FlashArray//C platform, expanding from its existing support of //X and //XL FlashArrays. Nutanix also added support for synchronous disaster recovery.

Nutanix added support for the Everpure (formerly Pure Storage) FlashArray//C platform, expanding from its existing support of //X and //XL FlashArrays. Nutanix also added support for synchronous disaster recovery. Lenovo. Nutanix will expand its Lenovo partnership to support Lenovo ThinkSystem, a server and storage system, later this year. Included in this expansion is support for ThinkSystem servers and XClarity One automation.

Nutanix will expand its Lenovo partnership to support Lenovo ThinkSystem, a server and storage system, later this year. Included in this expansion is support for ThinkSystem servers and XClarity One automation. NetApp. Nutanix also plans to add support for NetApp OnTap, a storage-optimized OS, later this year. This will support NetApp AFF all-flash A-Series and select FAS hybrid flash systems. "If you'd have seen Nutanix partner with NetApp, you would have been shocked two years ago," Dickens said. "Those are probably unheard of partnerships ... and I think it speaks to the pivot that Nutanix has grown from being an HCI infrastructure stack to a holistic platform for containers and virtual machines." If you'd have seen Nutanix partner with NetApp, you would have been shocked two years ago. Steven DickensCEO and principal analyst, HyperFRAME Research External, disaggregated and SAN-connected storage will likely remain a widely accepted part of enterprise architectures. And this is a sign that Nutanix is pivoting to provide storage flexibility. "Increasing flexibility is absolutely what they're trying to do," said Scott Sinclair, analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "By doing this, it shows external storage is something that's going to be part of their strategic vision moving forward." VMware by Broadcom, by comparison, is taking the opposite approach. VMware reorganized its licensing to require its customers to purchase its full technology stack, including its built-in storage management offering, vSAN -- with the goal of enticing customers to stay within the VMware stack. Nutanix, however, is positioning itself as the more flexible alternative, enabling customers to use the Nutanix Cloud Platform with separate third-party storage providers -- essentially building out, not up, storage options. Red Hat is another vendor with a strategy focused on flexibility -- as Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Data Foundation also offer flexible storage integrations. "I think where Nutanix is trying to differentiate is around simplicity…" Sinclair said. "They're trying to take the benefits of simplification that they've already been able to deliver to enterprise environments and extend that to both external storage and to container environments."