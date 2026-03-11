After rebrand, Everpure extends high availability to files

With unstructured data management in the spotlight in the age of generative AI, Everpure is expanding its high-availability architecture to include file and object data, while data intelligence features from its acquisition of 1touch wait in the wings.

Data quality and security are emerging as a top blocker to building and operating AI agent platforms among enterprises, according to IDC's "Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Survey" conducted in August 2025. In that survey, 45.9% of 570 respondents named it their biggest AI implementation-related concern. The next two concerns on the list, integration with existing systems and high costs, were named by 34.3% and 31.6%, respectively.

Last month, Everpure, formerly known as Pure Storage, was the latest data storage vendor to place big new bets on data intelligence to address this challenge. In addition to changing its name, the company disclosed its intent to acquire 1touch, a data intelligence vendor. The acquisition will add AI-driven data discovery and classification features to the Enterprise Data Cloud data management system that Everpure launched last year.

This week, Everpure extended its ActiveCluster active-active high-availability architecture to support file data, with object support on the roadmap. With this move, ActiveCluster will bring the same highly virtualized fleet-level management to unstructured data that it offered for block storage in the past.

Shawn Hansen

"Customers specify what the outcome is, specify the policy, and when they change the policy, we change all the underlying semantics and mappings under the covers to make that thing come to pass," said Shawn Hansen, vice president and general manager of core platforms at Everpure.

Both the rebrand and expansion to virtualized fleets of file storage follow the theme of "'managing data, not storage,' which overall is where customers want to head," said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget.

"Obviously, files are right in the crosshairs because of AI. … Like NetApp, Vast Data and others, [Everpure] seems to be saying that in this AI era it makes more sense to run certain functions that used to be a separate part of the data management stack, such as ETL, vectorizing data and data guardrails, in a more tightly integrated fashion with the storage stack."