Implement backup reporting for improved data governance

Data is the lifeblood of the modern enterprise. As data proliferation continues, however, risks

also increase. Data governance is no longer optional, it's essential.

When developing a data governance plan, organizations often overlook the importance of data backup reporting. By providing visibility into backup operations, organizations can manage risks while also improving both compliance and data resilience.

What is backup reporting, and why does it matter? Backup reporting is more than just confirming that backup jobs ran as scheduled. It's a tool for monitoring backup health. Backup reporting tools display health metrics such as backup failure rates, backup duration, and adherence to recovery objectives. For organizations in regulated industries, backup reporting tools can clearly demonstrate compliance with various regulatory requirements. Even in the absence of regulatory requirements, backup reporting still brings value to organizations. Backup monitoring tools, though not a substitute for comprehensive testing, can help to prove that backups are viable before a disaster strikes. Similarly, such tools can help detect issues before they become problems, enabling admins to proactively address them. Many backup reporting tools can also help organizations optimize backup costs by identifying inefficient use of backup resources. An organization might, for example, be able to move some backups to less expensive storage.

How backup reporting works and who is responsible for it Most modern backup reporting tools use various APIs to pull information directly from backup applications. These tools might also use similar APIs to retrieve data from related components such as storage targets and hypervisors. The data ingested might include logs, raw metrics or a combination of the two. Once the data is ingested, the tool normalizes and aggregates it to use the information to spot trends and anomalies. These trends and anomalies are usually displayed on a dashboard, but most tools can also send alerts by email or even communicate with broader monitoring tools that the organization is using for general IT infrastructure monitoring. Generally, it is the backup admins who interact with backup reporting tools on a day-to-day basis, but these tools might also be used by others within the organization. IT managers, for example, are usually the ones who make decisions based on the data. Likewise, compliance teams use the reports to make sure that backups are performed in accordance with the organization's regulatory obligations.