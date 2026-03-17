12 ways to manage your data storage strategy

Now that hybrid and multi-cloud deployments have become widely accepted storage options, organizations often rely on a toolbox approach to coordinate cross-platform governance more uniformly and respond faster to changing business objectives, workload demands and regulatory requirements.

A toolbox approach uses a mix of specialized storage technologies and management tools. Sometimes, a toolbox's capabilities will evolve naturally over time in response to specific operational goals, gaps or risks. Other times, organizations will intentionally design a multi-tool strategy from the outset as part of a formal IT roadmap.

To be effective, resources in the toolkit should collectively be able to address three important pillars of storage management:

Physical infrastructure oversight: Provide discovery, provisioning, monitoring and optimization capabilities that help an organization maintain consistent visibility, reliability and operational control regardless of where a storage platform is hosted.

Provide discovery, provisioning, monitoring and optimization capabilities that help an organization maintain consistent visibility, reliability and operational control regardless of where a storage platform is hosted. Data lifecycle management: Ensure data remains secure, compliant and cost-effective from creation through disposal by classifying, tiering, retaining, archiving, deleting and protecting it from unauthorized access, corruption and loss.

Ensure data remains secure, compliant and cost-effective from creation through disposal by classifying, tiering, retaining, archiving, deleting and protecting it from unauthorized access, corruption and loss. Policy-driven orchestration: Enforce governance, security, performance and cost controls consistently to standardize operations across storage environments and maintain accountability across the organization.

When these three pillars are used as the foundation for building a storage management toolkit, it becomes easier for admins to prioritize action items -- which in turn, can help them decide what resources to include in their toolbox. Here are 12 practical actions a storage team can take to manage their organization's storage strategy:

2. Standardize identity and access governance Inconsistent access controls across multiple storage platforms can increase the risk of unauthorized access and privilege escalation. Coordinating access policies through a centralized IAM framework strengthens governance and supports consistent enforcement across distributed storage environments. Standardization is especially important for organizations that rely on multiple cloud-native control planes, zero trust architectures and role-based access controls (RBAC). Look for centralized auditing tools that can enforce identity federation, RBAC, multi-factor authentication and least-privilege access across multiple control planes.

3. Enable robust key management When encryption policies are applied consistently, they reduce the risk of unauthorized data exposure and help limit the impact of compromised credentials. Look for centralized key management systems that support customer-managed keys, hardware security module integration, automated encryption validation and bring-your-own-key capabilities. This will enable organizations to retain full ownership and lifecycle control of cryptographic keys across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, while enforcing consistent rotation, revocation and auditing policies.

4. Automate data lifecycle management Data retention and tiering decisions that are managed manually increase a storage team's administrative overhead and can raise the risk of introducing unnecessary human error. Look for policy-driven lifecycle engines and metadata tagging frameworks that can provide AI-assisted data classification and use pre-defined access patterns and governance rules to transition data between NVMe flash tiers, object storage tiers and archive tiers automatically. This can help ensure data is always stored on the most appropriate storage tier.

5. Build a ransomware-resilient recovery architecture To strengthen ransomware resilience in distributed storage environments, look for management tools that can support immutable backups and WORM storage. Logically isolate replication instances and provide recovery testing tools that can validate recovery point objectives and recovery time objectives against service level agreements. Immutable backups cannot be modified or deleted within a defined retention window, and isolating backup copies logically or physically by using air gaps, cyber recovery vaults or clean room recovery environments can help reduce the likelihood that an attacker will be able to access recovery resources after compromising a production system.

6. Implement workload-aware performance controls Containerized applications, large-scale analytics engines and AI training pipelines can introduce unpredictable I/O patterns and throughput demands that standalone storage resource management and hierarchical storage management apps do not always address effectively on their own. Quality of service validation tools and dynamic scaling policies can improve storage performance optimization and mitigate the impact of noisy-neighbor contentions in the cloud. To prevent performance bottlenecks and delays in analytics processing, look for management tools and software features that support NVMe-capable platforms, high-throughput GPU-adjacent platforms, workload-aware QoS controls and elastic performance scaling.

7. Codify storage provisioning Consider using infrastructure-as-code tools and APIs to manage Kubernetes container storage interface drivers, persistent volume provisioning workflows and other resources that support distributed storage management. Defining storage infrastructure as version-controlled code can strengthen storage governance by reducing configuration drift, enforcing consistent policy application across environments and providing auditable change tracking for compliance and operational review. Look for API-driven provisioning tools, declarative templates and software features that support CI/CD integration and GitOps-based automation.

8. Strive to eliminate storage sprawl and data silos When different divisions within an organization can independently purchase cloud services and workload-specific software, the organization's storage architecture can become fragmented. Without centralized oversight, the fragmentation can increase storage sprawl and create isolated data silos that raise operational risk by reducing visibility, complicating backup and recovery workflows, expanding the attack surface, weakening lifecycle governance and increasing cloud egress costs. To address these challenges, look for storage management tools that provide automated resource discovery, cross-platform policy enforcement, API-driven integration and centralized reporting across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

9. Use AI-enhanced tools to optimize storage planning Some of today's most advanced management tools can aggregate historical data from multiple sources, analyze it and use the analysis to model future storage capacity requirements. To improve forecast accuracy across a distributed storage infrastructure, look for AI-enabled tools that support anomaly detection, data validation and trend modeling. This will help ensure storage capacity and cost projections are based on clean, normalized telemetry data and statistically reliable usage patterns. Prioritize software tools that can identify missing or inconsistent telemetry streams, handle incomplete datasets with minimal human intervention and flag I/O anomalies that could distort capacity projections and budget planning downstream.

10. Make compliance a strategic imperative Organizations need to ensure their data lifecycle and access controls are aligned with increasingly complex compliance mandates, including data sovereignty requirements. While an increasing number of cloud storage providers offer region-specific options to support regulatory mandates, storage teams will still need to ensure the provider's replication policies, audit logging and access controls comply with relevant jurisdictional requirements. Look for reporting tools that can map storage controls to specific regulatory frameworks and consider giving precedence to platforms that treat automated policy validation and encryption compliance reporting as a core architectural principle rather than an afterthought.

11. Eliminate ROT Redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data typically doesn't provide business value, but it can expand an organization's attack surface and will increase storage costs, especially in large-scale object storage environments and AI training data repositories. To reduce ROT at scale, administrators should consider using storage management tools that automate discovery, classification and reclamation workflows. Look for machine-learning features that can identify stale, duplicate and orphaned data and apply policy-driven retention rules automatically.