What zero-trust data protection means for business

Zero trust is a security framework commonly applied to network architecture to prevent lateral movement between apps, services and systems. However, given the proliferation of cloud computing, many IT security experts are extending the principles of zero trust into data protection.

Zero-trust data protection is a method of securing data by not granting implicit trust to any user, device or application, even if they are active within an organization's IT perimeter. In other words, if a user or application wants to gain access to data, trust must be verified first — no exceptions.

Typically, organizations guard their IT perimeter like a moat and castle: The moat prevents external attackers from entering the castle. But this strategy doesn’t account for what happens if an attack comes from within the castle.

Zero trust assumes that no one can be trusted, even those within the castle. With this concept in mind, the zero-trust model is usually applied at the network level to help root out bad actors in the castle and prevent lateral movement within the network if an attacker bypasses the perimeter.

Zero trust is a powerful defensive technique, but just applying it at the network level isn’t good enough. Many organizations today store, share and back up data across a variety of on-premises servers, cloud deployments, hybrid infrastructures and private applications. Plus, users can often access data from anywhere in the world via mobile devices. This creates a complex, global attack surface that’s difficult to protect, and granting implicit trust or continuous access to data to any user, service or system can significantly increase the risk of compromise.

Zero-trust data protection aims to solve this by eliminating trust at the most granular level: the data level. This means access to data is continuously assessed, and trust is continually verified.

What are the benefits of zero trust? Zero-trust data protection can provide several benefits to businesses. First, this least-privileged approach to data access can help harden security. For example, only the intended user can access data, and access attempts are continuously monitored and logged. That way, even if an account is compromised, its activity can be quickly detected and locked down. This can help not only prevent unauthorized access, but also minimize the damage from a successful attack. This type of stronger data protection can also simplify compliance. Many organizations, big and small, are subject to increasingly strict and complex data regulatory requirements. This includes everything from GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS, to federal and even state-specific data privacy laws in the United States. With zero-trust data protection, businesses can easily enforce data security and privacy policies and demonstrate compliance with comprehensive monitoring and tracking. Zero-trust data protection shouldn't be the last line of defense, but the first of many. Applying a zero-trust framework to data can add a layer of protection to an organization’s wider security strategy. Zero-trust data protection shouldn't be the last line of defense, but the first of many. Working in concert with perimeter defenses, zero-trust network architecture, and other security tools, such as threat detection analysis and risk management, zero-trust data security can bolster a business's defenses and protect the most sensitive asset an organization has: its data.