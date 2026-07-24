WEKA pushes full-stack approach to keep GPUs fed

Weka has designed its first custom appliance from the ground up, advancing its full-stack infrastructure strategy that aims to maximize GPU use and minimize storage bottlenecks.

This week, the AI data and memory company unveiled the WEKApod 3 appliance and NeuralMesh 6 microservices architecture software.

WEKApod 3 marks a departure from the storage vendor's previous reliance on third-party OEM chassis. Combined with the new NeuralMesh software platform, Weka promises up to 10 times higher token throughput for AI inference workloads -- addressing critical challenges as AI deployments scale.

"[Training] gave the industry a relatively stable problem: large, predictable data flows, long-running jobs -- we know how to keep the GPUs fed in that instance," said Jim Sherhart, vice president of product marketing at WEKA. "Inference is just a completely different problem, and it changes everything that you would think about from a performance perspective and from an infrastructure perspective. The workloads are much less predictable."

That unpredictability is driving WEKA's shift toward vertical integrations. The company aims to optimize its entire stack for AI inference workloads.

"It's interesting that WEKA is now designing its own hardware system," said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "In the past, it was more focused on the software. And WEKA would leave it to its partners to put the hardware together."

This change highlights the degree to which the market is moving, Robinson said. Instead of assembling a system themselves, customers can buy into a custom-made system that's optimally configured.

The shift might also partly be due to current supply chain constraints. Customers need high-performance AI storage systems, but also need to ensure that the performance and capacity customers do have is used efficiently -- which is easier to achieve using purpose-built systems.

The challenge behind keeping GPUs fed AI inference workloads have a fundamentally different challenge compared to training. According to Robinson, training is typically a throughput problem. Massive amounts of data are needed for numerous steps in the process, such as for model checkpoints -- a snapshot of the model at a particular moment in time. If the system crashes, the model can be rolled back from a checkpoint. Checkpointing in particular requires a lot of storage and throughput, but is relatively predictable. Inference, however, is much more about I/O, as the process is much less predictable. Unlike training, which involves large, steady dataflows and long-running jobs, inference requests are highly variable. An end user might have a quick interaction with ChatGPT that uses minimal resources, or they might need multiple agents to run simultaneously -- taking up hundreds if not thousands of tokens. "You don't know what the request sides are going to be," Sherhart told TechTarget. "Context needs to survive across those requests." GPUs have limited high-bandwidth memory and finite DRAM. When those fill up during periods of high demand, the system must forcibly remove an active inference task from memory to make room for incoming requests. And when this happens, the GPU must recompute the context for that task again. An idle GPU is a sin, as I've heard. Simon RobinsonAnalyst, Omdia "While the GPUs look busy, they actually end up doing a lot of re-computations that don't actually result in more outcomes," Sherhart said. "Storage performance is no longer the right measure or metric anymore. The question really is, 'How efficiently can I feed the GPUs and keep those long context windows going?'" Inference is also about latency. "An idle GPU is a sin, as I've heard," Robinson said. "You're paying an awful lot for this resource. If you're just waiting for storage, that's one tax. If you're making a calculation you've already made previously, that's another tax." Two years ago, according to Robinson, it was all about GPU performance. Now, the bottleneck organizations are facing is quick and efficient access to data in the storage layer.