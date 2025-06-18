Weka connects storage AI with new NeuralMesh architecture

Weka is revamping its parallel file system storage software for AI workloads used by its most demanding customers.

NeuralMesh, the latest update to Weka's data platform offering, rearchitects Weka's parallel file system into containerized microservices for a software-defined storage system that can run on-premises, in cloud environments and within hyperconverged infrastructure.

"If your design patterns change tomorrow, we can handle it," said Ajay Singh, chief product officer at Weka. "We're not selling big iron or big boxes."

The NeuralMesh update is available in limited release for customers upon request, but it specifically targets cloud providers and AI services. The software has specific hardware requirements available through certified partners, according to Singh.

The new architecture follows how many hyperscaler clouds, like AWS or Google Cloud, offer storage, said Steve McDowell, founder and principal analyst at NAND Research.

For Weka, however, this offering is specifically for customers who want that capability for their own workloads, he said.

"This is similar to how cloud service providers do storage," McDowell said. "They're reducing [the platform] down to base functions and reassembling as needed."