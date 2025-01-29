Komprise now blocks PII data from accidental AI ingestion

The Komprise data management platform now includes quarantining capabilities that protect a company's sensitive data from AI misuse.

Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager can now detect common forms of unstructured personally identifiable information (PII), including Social Security and phone numbers, across hybrid cloud storage resources before tagging and shifting the data into a secure location as defined by an administrator.

Unstructured data is the lifeblood of enterprise AI and machine learning projects, but if left unsupervised, it can become a potential vector for leaks of proprietary or user information, according to Steve McDowell, founder and principal analyst at NAND Research.

Storage management software and services have become more aware of PII leakage in data primarily to secure against ransomware attacks, but AI development opens up new vectors for potential leaks, he said. Storage hardware might be agnostic to the data it contains, but storage administrators should consider PII discovery tools as a way to ensure data at rest isn't a liability.

"It's a continuation of a trend where your data is more context-aware," McDowell said. "There was a time when your storage was agnostic about the data [content], but AI has changed that."

The PII detection capability is available today for Komprise Intelligent Data Management customers. The SaaS platform is priced by total amount of storage under management.