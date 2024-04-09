Wasabi adds AI video data tagging to object storage service

The latest object storage offering from Wasabi Technologies adds automated tagging for video data using AI and machine learning capabilities for media and entertainment industries.

Wasabi's AiR service is based on the technology created by Curio AI, which Wasabi acquired in January from GrayMeta Inc. AiR enables customers to store video data in S3-compatible object storage with automatic data tagging and metadata indexing. The tags are deployed by the second and provide facial recognition, speech to text, translation and logo recognition capabilities.

AiR will have no ingress or egress fees, like Wasabi's other storage offerings, and the service won't charge for usage either. Instead, it's offered at an introductory flat rate of $12.99 per terabyte, per month, according to Wasabi spokespeople. AiR is expected to be released within the next several months, with the price likely to change following launch, according to the vendor.

Sifting through and tagging relevant video data is a laborious undertaking, even with automation, and an underserved business, according to Ray Lucchesi, founder and president of Silverton Consulting.

"Video at the moment is ubiquitous, and there's a significant need for [a cataloging service]," Lucchesi said. "Audio is the same way."

Frame-by-frame data playback Wasabi AiR will target media and entertainment customers first, according to Aaron Edell, senior vice president of AI at Wasabi. Edell was previously president and CEO at GrayMeta. These customers have begun using cloud object storage as a new form of cloud storage without the physical concerns and constraints associated with tape, he said, but they aren't always taking advantage of the compute capabilities that cloud can bring. AiR aims to change that by eliminating the need for customers to connect their object storage to external cloud services for tagging capabilities. Customers might use physical tape media to store large, infrequently accessed files such as videos since it's typically cost-effective, Edell said, but object storage can provide a similar savings and connect into more services. "We don't want customers to think of this as a cold archive that never gets accessed," Edell said. When uploading video files to the service, the technology will conduct an initial frame-by-frame search and tagging operation. The users can later review this data to refine tagged information and add additional search terms or objects to recognize for later uploads. Customers can also train the AI on their data alone for capabilities such as content moderation. Wasabi already has sponsorships with media and entertainment companies that could use this capability, such as sports teams including the Boston Red Sox, Edell said.